ESPN FPI projects outcome of 2022 Georgia football season

The Georgia Bulldogs, your defending college football national champions, are projected by most outlets as a top-three team to open the 2022 college football season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is right there with them, ranking the Bulldogs as college football’s No. 3 team in its preseason FPI rankings. The FPI not only ranks every program, but also projects a team’s chances of accomplishing a magnitude of different achievements.

Georgia finished the 2021 regular season with a 12-0 record en route to winning it all. However, last preseason the FPI was not too high on the Dawgs, ranking them No. 7 in its preseason rankings with a projected win/loss of 9.5-3.2. It also gave UGA a 0.9% chance of going undefeated and just a 2.2% chance of winning the national title.

Maybe the software has learned its lesson, as Georgia projects much higher than it did last season, despite returning a less loaded roster. Here’s a look at how the FPI projects Georgia to fare this upcoming season.

Preseason ranking: No. 3

FPI: 27.4 (Football Power Index that measures team’s true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.)

Projected win/loss: 11.6-1.3

Chances of going undefeated: 20%

Chances of winning SEC East: 89.9%

Chances of winning SEC: 46.3%

Chances of making the College Football Playoff: 73.5%

Chances of reaching the national championship: 42.9%

Chances of WINNING the national championship: 22.7%

