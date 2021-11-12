ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame’s conclusion to 2021

Notre Dame sits at 8-1, has a path, albeit a difficult one, to the College Football Playoff, and has three games they’ll be favored in remaining to close 2021.

How do the formulas see Notre Dame finishing this year?

We’ve looked at ESPN’s FPI throughout the year and looked at what kind of chances they give Notre Dame to win their remaining games. Now with only three games left their outlook is bright for the Irish to finish 11-1. Here is how they’re projecting the final three games of 2021 for Notre Dame:

at Virginia:

at Virginia – November 13

FPI Projection: Notre Dame – 55.6%

Last week: Notre Dame Notre Dame 54.7%

vs. Georgia Tech

vs. Georgia Tech – November 20

FPI Projection: Notre Dame – 84.8%

Last week: Notre Dame 85.2%

at Stanford

at Stanford – November 27

FPI Projection: Notre Dame 78.3%

Last week: Notre Dame 71.7%

Additional Projections:

FPI chances of Notre Dame winning out: 37.2%

This is a 5.1% increase compared to a week ago (32.1%) and a 20.2% increase from two weeks ago (17.0%).

