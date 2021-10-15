ESPN’s FPI projects every remaining Georgia game

The 6-0 Georgia Bulldogs are ready to take on the only other undefeated team in the SEC on Saturday – the Kentucky Wildcats.

Georgia, which ranks No. 1 in the nation, has been dominant all season and is now viewed as the team most likely to win the national championship by ESPN.

ESPN’s FPI backed that up, projecting Georgia to cruise to victories in each of its six remaining regular season games.

It also says that Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 ranked strength of schedule, is No. 3 in offensive efficiency and No. 1 in defensive efficiency.

Here’s Georgia’s chances of winning its remaining games, provided by ESPN FPI.

Georgia vs Kentucky

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 7: Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks for a long run as Josh Forrest #45 of the Kentucky Wildcats pursues in the third quarter of the game on November 7, 2015 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia won the game 27-3. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 95.4%

Georgia vs Florida

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (22) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 80.8%

Georgia vs Missouri

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs past Missouri Tigers safety Martez Manuel (3) and defensive back Jaylon Carlies (17) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 98.5%

Georgia at Tennessee

Oct 1, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) breaks a tackle by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker D’Andre Walker (15) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 87.6%

Georgia vs Charleston Southern

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 22: Malcolm Mitchell #26 of the Georgia Bulldogs goes up for a pass against Troy McGowens #7 of the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 99.9%

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) celebrates after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s chances of winning, per the FPI: 94%

