ESPN FPI projects Auburn’s upcoming season
In the past, ESPN’s FPI has not been the most accurate when it comes to preseason predictions.
The most recent slip-up being Mississippi State finding its way into the FPI’s top 10. Yes, ESPN has Mississippi State winning almost nine games this season.
But how does the FPI view Auburn?
The Tigers are one of the most tumultuous teams in all of college football. Auburn thrives as the underdog. It performs when preseason projections least expect it. So what do the Tigers have in store this season?
Here’s a look at how ESPN’s FPI projects every Auburn game this season.
vs. Akron
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 99.0% chance of winning Akron FPI Rank: 126th
vs. Alabama State
Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) passes against South Carolina State in first half action at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday April 3, 2021.
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 99.8% chance of winning Alabama State FPI Rank: N/A
at Penn State
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 38.5% chance of winning Penn State FPI Rank: 13th
vs. Georgia State
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 91.6% chance of winning Georgia State FPI Rank: 90th
at LSU
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 45.2% chance of winning LSU FPI Rank: 17th
vs. Georgia
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 36.8% chance of winning Georgia FPI Rank: 5th
at Arkansas
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 58.3% chance of winning Arkansas FPI Rank: 36th
vs. Ole Miss
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 68.4% chance of winning Ole Miss FPI Rank: 20th
@ Texas A&M
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 21.3% chance of winning Texas A&M FPI Rank: 6th
vs. Mississippi State
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 68.4% chance of winning Mississippi State FPI Rank: 24th
at South Carolina
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 74.8% chance of winning South Carolina FPI Rank: 65th
vs. Alabama
ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 18.7% chance of winning Alabama FPI Rank: 1st
