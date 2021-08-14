ESPN FPI projects Auburn’s upcoming season

In the past, ESPN’s FPI has not been the most accurate when it comes to preseason predictions.

The most recent slip-up being Mississippi State finding its way into the FPI’s top 10. Yes, ESPN has Mississippi State winning almost nine games this season.

But how does the FPI view Auburn?

The Tigers are one of the most tumultuous teams in all of college football. Auburn thrives as the underdog. It performs when preseason projections least expect it. So what do the Tigers have in store this season?

Here’s a look at how ESPN’s FPI projects every Auburn game this season.

vs. Akron

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal





ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 99.0% chance of winning Akron FPI Rank: 126th

vs. Alabama State

Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) passes against South Carolina State in first half action at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday April 3, 2021.

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 99.8% chance of winning Alabama State FPI Rank: N/A

at Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 38.5% chance of winning Penn State FPI Rank: 13th

vs. Georgia State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 91.6% chance of winning Georgia State FPI Rank: 90th

at LSU

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 45.2% chance of winning LSU FPI Rank: 17th

vs. Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 36.8% chance of winning Georgia FPI Rank: 5th

at Arkansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 58.3% chance of winning Arkansas FPI Rank: 36th

vs. Ole Miss

Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 68.4% chance of winning Ole Miss FPI Rank: 20th

@ Texas A&M

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 21.3% chance of winning Texas A&M FPI Rank: 6th

vs. Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 68.4% chance of winning Mississippi State FPI Rank: 24th

at South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 74.8% chance of winning South Carolina FPI Rank: 65th

vs. Alabama

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor: 18.7% chance of winning Alabama FPI Rank: 1st

