ESPN FPI projections for entire Notre Dame season

Yesterday we spent a good amount of time here at Fighting Irish Wire discussing if holding Marcus Freeman to a 10-2 standard was fair in his first year, and if Notre Dame were to finish with that mark, if it’d feel like an accomplishment or like a disappointment.

Today, ESPN released their FPI game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season which included what they think Notre Dame’s chances are to win each of their 12 regular season contests.

Here are the chances ESPN‘s FPI give Notre Dame in all 12 games and at the end we’ll share how some of those numbers compare to other powerhouse programs entering the year.

Sept. 3 at Ohio State

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

September 3, 2022

Notre Dame at Ohio State

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 16.5%

Sept. 10 vs. Marshall

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP

September 10, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Marshall

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 90.8%

Sept. 17 vs. Cal

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

September 17, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Cal

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 94.1%

Sept. 24 at North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

September 24, 2022

Notre Dame at North Carolina

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 56.7%

Oct. 8 vs. BYU

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 8, 2022

Notre Dame vs. BYU (Shamrock Series in Las Vegas)

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 81.6%

Oct. 15 vs. Stanford

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 15, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Stanford

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 92.8%

Oct. 22 vs. UNLV

Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 22, 2022

Notre Dame vs. UNLV

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 98.3%

Oct. 29 at Syracuse

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 29, 2022

Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 83.4%

Nov. 12 vs. Navy

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

November 12, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 95.7%

Nov. 19 vs. Boston College

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

November 19, 2022

Notre Dame vs. Boston College

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 91.5%

Story continues

Nov. 26 at USC

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

November 26, 2022

Notre Dame at USC

ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 66.4%

More Details

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame checks in with a rating of +17.7 which is the fifth highest in the nation, trailing only Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson.

Notre Dame is given a 1.2% chance of going 12-0 which is the 10th best chances to go unbeaten in the regular season of any team nationally.

Notre Dame is given an 18.8% chance to make the College Football Playoff which are the fifth best odds.

Notre Dame is given a 5.1% chance to make the national championship game, again having the fifth best odds.

Notre Dame is given a 2% chance to win the national championship which is, you guessed, the fifth highest odds nationally.

Related:

2022 Notre Dame running backs guide

2022 Notre Dame football: quarterback preview

Examining Ohio State’s rare home losses since 2012

Notre Dame’s subtle motivational tactic ahead of Ohio State

Chris Tyree named to Walker Award watch list

1

1