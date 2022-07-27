ESPN FPI projections for entire Notre Dame season
Yesterday we spent a good amount of time here at Fighting Irish Wire discussing if holding Marcus Freeman to a 10-2 standard was fair in his first year, and if Notre Dame were to finish with that mark, if it’d feel like an accomplishment or like a disappointment.
Today, ESPN released their FPI game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season which included what they think Notre Dame’s chances are to win each of their 12 regular season contests.
Here are the chances ESPN‘s FPI give Notre Dame in all 12 games and at the end we’ll share how some of those numbers compare to other powerhouse programs entering the year.
Sept. 3 at Ohio State
September 3, 2022
Notre Dame at Ohio State
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 16.5%
Sept. 10 vs. Marshall
September 10, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Marshall
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 90.8%
Sept. 17 vs. Cal
September 17, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Cal
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 94.1%
Sept. 24 at North Carolina
September 24, 2022
Notre Dame at North Carolina
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 56.7%
Oct. 8 vs. BYU
October 8, 2022
Notre Dame vs. BYU (Shamrock Series in Las Vegas)
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 81.6%
Oct. 15 vs. Stanford
October 15, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Stanford
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 92.8%
Oct. 22 vs. UNLV
October 22, 2022
Notre Dame vs. UNLV
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 98.3%
Oct. 29 at Syracuse
October 29, 2022
Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 83.4%
Nov. 12 vs. Navy
November 12, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 95.7%
Nov. 19 vs. Boston College
November 19, 2022
Notre Dame vs. Boston College
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 91.5%
Nov. 26 at USC
November 26, 2022
Notre Dame at USC
ESPN FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 66.4%
Notre Dame checks in with a rating of +17.7 which is the fifth highest in the nation, trailing only Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson.
Notre Dame is given a 1.2% chance of going 12-0 which is the 10th best chances to go unbeaten in the regular season of any team nationally.
Notre Dame is given an 18.8% chance to make the College Football Playoff which are the fifth best odds.
Notre Dame is given a 5.1% chance to make the national championship game, again having the fifth best odds.
Notre Dame is given a 2% chance to win the national championship which is, you guessed, the fifth highest odds nationally.
