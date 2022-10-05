ESPN’s FPI projection for Wisconsin’s contest vs. Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) enter Saturday’s road contest against the Northwestern Wildcats as ten-point favorites and are looking to right the ship following an emotional week for the program.

Jim Leonhard, now the interim head coach, inherits a program coming off its second straight embarrassing loss, most recently at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Between Leonhard and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, the Wisconsin Badgers need to find a way to ignite the offense after two lackluster performances.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, ESPN’s FPI model gives Wisconsin an 79.9% chance of winning on the road against the Wildcats.

Despite the fact UW is playing Northwestern, this projection seems a bit high. Wisconsin fired long-time head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday, and the coaching staff has been forced to throw together a game plan under short notice, with several coaches having to expand their respective roles.

For Wisconsin, I’d love to see the Badgers come out and play with passion on Saturday and dominate in the trenches. This program needs to find an identity on both sides of the ball.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire