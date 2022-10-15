ESPN’s FPI projection for Wisconsin’s contest vs. Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) enter Saturday’s road contest against the Michigan State Spartans as seven-and-a-half-point favorites and are looking to stay hot after a convincing 42-7 win over Northwestern this past week.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, ESPN’s FPI model gives Wisconsin an 52.5% chance of winning on the road against the Spartans in East Lansing.

This projection makes a lot of sense. Despite it being a road contest, both teams have endured their fair share of struggles this season – but neither are lacking talent. I anticipate a pretty even matchup between the two programs.

For Wisconsin, I’d love to see the Badgers come out and play with the same energy they did last weekend and continue building on it as they push for a Big Ten West title (someone has to win it).

