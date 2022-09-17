ESPN’s FPI projection for Wisconsin’s contest vs. New Mexico State

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) enter Saturday’s contest against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-3) as 37-point favorites and desperately need to string together a dominating four-quarter performance.

After falling to Washington State 17-14 last weekend, Wisconsin has one last get-right game against one of college football’s worst programs before heading to Columbus in week 4 to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, ESPN’s FPI model gives Wisconsin a 98.5% chance of winning at home against the lowly Aggies.

This projection is more than fair, considering New Mexico State’s talent level compared to Wisconsin’s.

For Wisconsin, I’d love to see the offensive line and running game handle their business while Jim Leonhard and company pitch themselves a shutout.

If everything goes the way it should, I think Wisconsin will end up on cruise control early in the second half, and we will get an extended look at some of the young talents coming through the pipeline.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire