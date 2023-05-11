ESPN FPI: What is the projected win total for Rutgers football?

The outlook for Rutgers football this season is looking a very similar to last year, at least according to ESPN’s projections for this next college football season.

ESPN FPI has Rutgers at 4.1 wins (and 7.9 losses) and the No. 78 team in the nation. This mirrors last season’s 4-8 record for Rutgers, a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014 when they went 8-5 in their inaugural Big Ten season.

Rutgers won the Quick Lane Bowl that season over North Carolina.

Only Indiana (3.9 wins, 8.1 losses) has a lower projected win total in the Big Ten.

Northwestern, the season opener for Rutgers, is projected to have 4.9 wins and 7.2 losses. They are ranked No. 65 in the national projections.

ESPN FPI has Rutgers football at 12.8 percent to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. The Scarlet Knights’ bowl drought dates back to 2014.

The top teams in the Big Ten per the ESPN FPI projections are Ohio State (11.8 wins, 1.0 loss) and Michigan (10.8 wins, 2.0 losses).

