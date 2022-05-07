ESPN FPI predicts SEC football team records for 2022
The 2022 college football season may be a few months away, but that won’t stop us or college football fans from around the country from trying to look into the future to predict how every team will perform in the regular season.
ESPN’s Football Power Index uses stats and a whole lot of math to calculate projected win and loss totals, as well as each teams chance at winning their division, conference and potentially a national title.
With a handful of coaching changes around the SEC and some team-swapping done by high-profile players via the transfer portal, the upcoming 2022 season is shaping up to be an interesting one.
First … The SEC West projected finish
Seventh Place - Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Montgomery Advertiser
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
6-6 (6.4-5.6)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 24
Sixth Place - Arkansas Razorbacks
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
7-5 (6.5-5.5)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 29
Fifth Place - Auburn Tigers
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
7-5 (7.4-4.6)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 10
Fourth Place - Texas A&M Aggies
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
7-5 (7.5-4.6)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 14
Third Place - LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
8-4 (7.7-4.4)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 11
Second Place - Ole Miss Rebels
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
8-4 (7.7-4.3)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 17
First Place - Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
11-1 (11.3-1.5)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 1
Next … The SEC East
Seventh Place - Vanderbilt Commodores
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
3-9 (2.8-9.2)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 103
Sixth Place - Missouri Tigers
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
6-6 (5.6-6.4)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 55
Fifth Place - South Carolina Gamecocks
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
6-6 (5.9-6.1)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 45
Fourth Place - Tennessee Volunteers
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
7-5 (7.0-5.0)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 28
Third Place - Florida Gators
(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
7-5 (7.1-5.0)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 25
Second Place - Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
8-4 )8.0-4.0)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 20
First Place - Georgia Bulldogs
Joshua L Jones – Online Athens
ESPN FPI Predicted Record:
11-1 (11.6-1.3)
Total overall FBS rank:
No. 3
