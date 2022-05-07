ESPN FPI predicts SEC football team records for 2022

The 2022 college football season may be a few months away, but that won’t stop us or college football fans from around the country from trying to look into the future to predict how every team will perform in the regular season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index uses stats and a whole lot of math to calculate projected win and loss totals, as well as each teams chance at winning their division, conference and potentially a national title.

With a handful of coaching changes around the SEC and some team-swapping done by high-profile players via the transfer portal, the upcoming 2022 season is shaping up to be an interesting one.

First … The SEC West projected finish

Seventh Place - Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Montgomery Advertiser

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

6-6 (6.4-5.6)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 24

Sixth Place - Arkansas Razorbacks

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

7-5 (6.5-5.5)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 29

Fifth Place - Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

7-5 (7.4-4.6)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 10

Fourth Place - Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

7-5 (7.5-4.6)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 14

Third Place - LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

8-4 (7.7-4.4)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 11

Second Place - Ole Miss Rebels

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

8-4 (7.7-4.3)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 17

First Place - Alabama Crimson Tide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

11-1 (11.3-1.5)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 1

Next … The SEC East

Seventh Place - Vanderbilt Commodores

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

3-9 (2.8-9.2)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 103

Sixth Place - Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

6-6 (5.6-6.4)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 55

Fifth Place - South Carolina Gamecocks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

6-6 (5.9-6.1)

Total overall FBS rank:

Story continues

No. 45

Fourth Place - Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

7-5 (7.0-5.0)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 28

Third Place - Florida Gators

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

7-5 (7.1-5.0)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 25

Second Place - Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

8-4 )8.0-4.0)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 20

First Place - Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L Jones – Online Athens

ESPN FPI Predicted Record:

11-1 (11.6-1.3)

Total overall FBS rank:

No. 3

1

1