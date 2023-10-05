ESPN FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule

Penn State isn’t technically at the midpoint of its season, but the bye week is a good chance to take a look at where Penn State is going in its second half. Penn State enters its bye week with a 5-0 record and a solid top-10 ranking in the polls, and the expectations for this season continue to be met, if not elevated.

Penn State’s biggest challenges are still to come with division games against Ohio State and Michigan highlighting the remainder of the regular season. And a road game at Maryland continues to look like it could be trickier and trickier as the weeks go by. If Penn State is going to make a push for the Big Ten championship, and perhaps a spot in the College Football Playoff, it has a challenging schedule to navigate to do so.

With Penn State in its bye week, let’s take a look to see how ESPN’s Football Power Index is forecasting the remainder of Penn State’s regular season schedule. Here is every game left on the schedule and the percentage chance Penn State has of winning each remaining game. As you can see, the ESPN FPI outlook is a promising one!

Week 6: vs. UMass

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 99.0%

Date: Oct. 14

When Penn State returns to the football field after their bye week, they will do so as a massive favorite at home against UMass. The game should be a lopsided mismatch with Penn State contending for a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff and the Minutemen among the worst teams in the nation. Penn state losing this game is not something anyone will have to worry about.

Week 8: at Ohio State

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 35.4%

Date: Oct. 21

The only game remaining on the schedule where Penn State is not favored according to the ESPN FPI will be this road game at Ohio State. Penn State has had the toughest time knocking off the Buckeyes over the course of James Franklin’s career with just one win against Ohio State coming back in 2016 at home. This has long been expected to be Penn State’s toughest game on the schedule, and the updated ESPN FPI seems to agree with that outlook.

Week 9: vs. Indiana

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 97.1%

Date: Oct. 28

Penn State returns home after a road game at Ohio State to host the Indiana Hoosiers, who are sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten at this point in the season. Penn State should have a fairly easy time defending its home field when the Hoosiers come to town, although any concern about a hangover from the previous week may be fair.

Week 10: at Maryland

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 78.2%

Date: Nov. 4

Pay attention to this FPI winning percentage in the coming weeks, because Maryland has been an interesting team to track this season. The Terps have a dangerous passing game and are heading to Ohio State this weekend with a confident 5-0 record. Penn State handled the Terps last season but the Nittany Lions should be in for a tougher battle this year down in College Park.

Week 11: vs. Michigan

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 62.8%

Date: Nov. 11

Well this is quite interesting, right? Penn State is pegged as the favorite to beat Michigan at home in mid-November, and by a decent percentage. Considering Michigan is the two-time defending Big Ten champion with a defense that so far has actually performed better in a few stats than Penn State’s championship-caliber defense, points may come at a premium in this one. Fortunately, Penn State’s offense has played better at home than on the road.

No matter what happens prior to this game with Penn State’s road trip to Ohio State, this game should be a major factor in how the Big Ten East will be won, and likely helps set the stage for Michigan’s regular-season finale against Ohio State. A Penn State win here could put them on the inside track for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Week 12: vs. Rutgers

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 93.0%

Date: Nov. 18

Penn State will close out its regular season home schedule with a game against Rutgers a week after facing Michigan. These games have tended to be a bit more scrappy and lower-scoring than some fans may like to see in recent years as injuries have taken a toll by this point in the season. But no matter how it goes down, a Penn Stae win is by far the most likely outcome in this one.

Week 13: at Michigan State (in Detroit)

ESPN FPI Win percentage: 92.5%

Date: Nov. 4

Penn State will finish up the regular season with a matchup with Michigan State in Detroit on the Friday after Thanksgiving. And as this season continues to roll along, it is looking more and more like a total mismatch as Penn State and Michigan State are trending in opposite directions. Michigan State has been a bit of a tire fire and Penn State has an excellent chance of securing a victory according to the ESPN FPI.

If all of these FPI predictions are accurate in their projections, Penn State will be looking at an 11-1 season with a very good chance of playing in a New Years Six Bowl game. Getting into the College Football Playoff may still be tricky given the other playoff contenders out there in other conferences, and a lack of a Big Ten championship could come into play here. But an 11-1 season would give Penn State its best shot to be in the playoff it has ever had.

