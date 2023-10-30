ESPN FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule

Penn State’s regular season is coming down the final stretch as we enter November and they remain in the thick of the Big Ten East Division race. With four games remaining this year, all against division opponents, Penn State is in a position where it can play itself into the Big Ten championship game despite having a head-to-head loss against Ohio State.

The big game remaining is the Michigan home game coming up next week but the Nittany Lions still have to avoid taking an upset loss elsewhere in order for any of this to ultimately matter in the big picture. That starts this week with a road trip to Maryland. Penn State will be favored in at least three of its final games, according to the updated ESPN Football Power Index metrics. But the win percentage for Penn State in each of its final four games has trended down since Saturday.

Here is an updated look at ESPN’s FPI win percentage outlook for Penn State’s remaining games this regular season.

Week 10: at Maryland

ESPN FPI prediction: 83.5%

Penn State will head to Maryland this week for its final true road game of the regular season, and the Nittany Lions look to be a pretty trendy favorite. The Nittany Lions have already opened as a double-digit favorite against the Terrapins, but the ESPN FPI win percentage for Penn State actually dipped .4% in the last couple of days. Maryland will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when Penn State comes to town this week.

Week 11: vs. Michigan

ESPN FPI prediction: 45.8%

Before the Week 9 schedule, Penn State was being given a 50.1% chance of winning this game. And for the majority of this season, Penn State was getting the better odds in this matchup according to the ESPN FPI metrics. But now, the Nittany Lions are trending on the other side of this one with just a 45.8% chance of winning at home.

Week 12: vs. Rutgers

ESPN FPI prediction: 92.3%

Penn State’s win percentage according to ESPN’s FPI numbers also trended down a tick in this home game against Rutgers. But the Nittany Lions are still a lopsided favorite according to the ESPN numbers. Before Week 9, Penn State was given a 93.6% chance of winning.

Week 13: at Michigan State (in Detroit, MI)

ESPN FPI prediction: 94.5%

Continuing the trend of win percentage numbers going down, Penn State’s FPI win percentage outlook here has also dipped by a half percent. Still, the numbers look incredibly favorable for Penn State on the road against Micigan State to close out the regular season. While this is a road game for Penn State, the game is being played in Detroit and there is a very good chance Penn State fans could outnumber Michigan State fans the way this season ins playing out.

