ESPN’s FPI Predicts New Mexico’s 2022 Football Record

What does this computer rating have to say about the 2022 season?

How many wins for the Lobos?

ESPN’s Football Power Index was recently released and that gives us a whole slew of numbers to pore over and try to figure things out for the upcoming season.

The FPI does give out a very precise win and loss totals and they put New Mexico at 3.1 wins for this season. Below we will go through and see how many games the Lobow are favored to win.

The FPI also goes deeper with percentages to win the division and conference. The Lobos are given a zero percent chance to win the division or conference. New Mexico is given just a 4.1% chance to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.

New Mexico’s initial FPI number is 108.

Sept 3 Maine (FPI: N/A: WIN)

Sept 10 Boise State (FPI 57: LOSS)

Sept 17 UTEP (FPI: 127: LOSS)

Sept 24 at LSU (FPI: 11: LOSS)

Oct 1 at UNLV (FPI: 118: LOSS)

Oct 8 Wyoming (FPI: 94: LOSS)

Oct 15 at New Mexico State (FPI: 131: WIN)

Oct 22 Fresno State (FPI: 69: LOSS)

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Utah State (FPI: 88: LOSS)

Nov 12 at Air Force (FPI: 71: LOSS)

Nov 19 San Diego State (FPI: 80: LOSS)

Nov 26 at Colorado State (FPI: 112: LOSS)

Based on these FPI rankings, New Mexico is projected to be favored in two of its 12 games.





