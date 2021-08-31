ESPN FPI predicts every game on Ohio State football’s 2021 schedule

Rejoice Ohio State football fans. It’s game week, and the matchup with Minnesota is getting closer and closer by the minute. All the speculation and hand-wringing can finally end when the Buckeyes run out of the tunnel in the Twin Cities to break the seal on the 2021 campaign.

But what kind of season will it be? OSU is expected to have another fantastic season that should result in a run for a fifth-straight Big Ten championship and potential appearance in its third straight College Football Playoff. And who knows, maybe this time it’ll end with a national championship.

One of the things we like to follow throughout the season is how the ESPN Matchup Predictor sees every Ohio State game going. We check-in during the season, but it makes sense to get a baseline here and see what the worldwide leader’s don’t ask don’t tell formula says will happen each and every week.

So, here is what ESPN predicts when it comes to the chances of winning every Ohio State football game in 2021.

Sept. 2 at Minnesota

Oct 13, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Demetrius Douglas (82) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Dallas Gant (19) and linebacker Keandre Jones (16) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 86.0% All-Time Series: OSU leads 45-7

Projected running record: 1-0

Sept. 11 vs. Oregon

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (85) catches a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Armani Reeves (26) in the first half of the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 85.5% All-Time Series: OSU leads 9-0

Projected running record: 2-0

Sept. 18 vs. Tulsa

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith (11) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 96.0% All-Time Series: OSU leads 1-0

Projected running record: 3-0

Sept. 18 vs. Akron

Akron Zips wide receiver George Qualls Jr. (4) celebrates with Akron Zips wide receiver Tony Grimes Jr. (16) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA football game at InfoCision Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.7% All-Time Series: OSU leads 7-1

Projected running record: 4-0

Oct. 2 at Rutgers

Nov 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the ball tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defenders during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 93.7% All-Time Series: OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Oct. 9 vs. Maryland

Nov 9, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Noah Potter (97) and safety Marcus Hooker (29) tackle Maryland Terrapins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.3% All-Time Series: OSU leads 6-0

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 23 at Indiana

Sep 14, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver David Ellis (10) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Amir Riep (10) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 82.7% All-Time Series: OSU leads 76-12-5

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 30 vs. Penn State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) watches as the ball falls to the ground after helping break up a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 83.6% All-Time Series: OSU leads 21-14

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jonathon Cooper (18) chases down Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 88.6% All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-1

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 13 vs. Purdue

October 20, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Akeem Shavers (24) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Christian Bryant (2) defensive lineman John Simon (54) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (10) at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 29-22 in overtime. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.5% All-Time Series: OSU leads 39-15-2

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 20 vs. Michigan State

(Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 91.6% All-Time Series: OSU leads 34-15

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 27 at Michigan

Nov. 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) defensive end Chase Young (2) linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 81.5% All-Time Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6

Projected running record: 12-0

