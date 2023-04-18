ESPN FPI predicts every 2023 Michigan football game

The 2023 season is still quite far away, but that hasn’t stopped ESPN from updating one of its popular analytics model, which provide some insight for each game.

While Michigan football has a championship or bust mentality, ESPN FPI isn’t quite there with the Wolverines, despite the maize and blue having the fifth-most returning production in all of college football. In fact, Michigan is ranked sixth, behind Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas. We would argue the only one of those the Wolverines should be behind is Georgia.

Still, with the latest release of FPI, that means we have game-by-game predictions for the entirety of the 2023 season. Here is what ESPN FPI predicts.

Week 1: East Carolina Pirates

FPI predicts: Michigan (96.7%)

Week 2: UNLV Rebels

FPI predicts: Michigan (98.6%)

Week 3: Bowling Green Falcons

FPI predicts: Michigan (99%)

Week 4: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

FPI predicts: Michigan (96.7%)

Week 5: at Nebraska Cornhuskers

FPI predicts: Michigan (87.6%)

Week 6: at Minnesota Golden Gophers

FPI predicts: Michigan (78.7%)

Week 7: Indiana Hoosiers

FPI predicts: Michigan (95.9%)

Week 8: at Michigan State Spartans

FPI predicts: Michigan (77.7%)

Week 10: Purdue Boilermakers

FPI predicts: Michigan (93.4%)

Week 11: at Penn State Nittany Lions

FPI predicts: Michigan (53.1%)

Week 12: at Maryland Terrapins

FPI predicts: Michigan (83.2%)

Week 13: Ohio State Buckeyes

FPI predicts: Ohio State (71.4%)

Conclusion

While 11-1 is respectable, yet again, the metrics strongly favor rival Ohio State (which is ranked No. 1 in ESPN FPI, somewhat inexplicably given the Buckeyes’ losses). Again, it’s as if the past two seasons didn’t happen, and FPI apparently doesn’t consider the returning production the Wolverines have.

As usual, OSU is an overwhelming favorite to go undefeated, but as we saw each of the last two years, when the same was the case, that didn’t exactly go as intended.

Given Michigan’s aspirations, 11-1 this year would be a failure if it goes down the way FPI predicts. Given Ohio State’s uncertainty, it’s far from a certainty it will transpire as the metrics indicate.

