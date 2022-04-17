ESPN’s FPI Predicts Colorado State’s 2022 Football Record

What does this computer rating have to say about the 2022 season?

How many wins for Colorado State

ESPN’s Football Power Index was recently released and that gives us a whole slew of numbers to pore over and try to figure things out for the upcoming season.

The FPI does give out a very precise win and loss totals and they put Colorado State at 9.6 wins for this season. Below we will go through and see how many games the Broncos are favored to win.

The FPI also goes deeper with percentages to win the division and conference. The Rams are given a 61.3% chance to win the Mountain Division and 46% to win the entire conference.

Colorado State’s initial FPI number is 112.

Sept 3 at Michigan (FPI 7: LOSS)

Sept 10 Middle Tennessee (FPI 84: LOSS)

Sept 17 at Washington State (FPI 79: LOSS)

Sept 24 Sacramento State (FPI N/A: WIN)

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at Nevada (FPI 101: LOSS)

Oct 15 Utah State (FPI 88: LOSS)

Oct 22 Hawaii (FPI 108: LOSS)

Oct 29 at Boise State (FPI 47: LOSS)

Nov 5 at San Jose State (FPI 109: LOSS)

Nov 12 Wyoming (FPI 94: LOSS)

Nov 19 at Air Force (FPI 71: LOSS)

Nov 26 New Mexico (FPI 127: WIN)

Based on these FPI rankings, the Rams would be favored in just two of their 12 games.





