ESPN FPI predicts the Big Ten football 2022 standings

If you’ve kept up with ESPN’s advanced metrics in recent years, you’d know how much they seem to love Wisconsin football. Once again, ESPN FPI is high on the Badgers as we enter the 2022 season.

The metric recently predicted the outcome of the 2022 Big Ten season, and the rest of the Big Ten West expectations may surprise some Badger fans.

Out east, the usual suspects lead the way in the projections. While we are still a few months away from the 2022 college football season, it’s never too early to project how the Big Ten looks when the dust settles.

Beginning with the Big Ten East, here is what ESPN FPI sees as the most likely scenario in 2022:

7th: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.0-8.0)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 83

6th: Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 28, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.3-7.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 66

5th: Maryland Terrapins

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

6-6 (6.3-5.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 43

4th: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.0-4.1)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 16

Story continues

3rd: Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.3-3.8)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 12

2nd: Michigan Wolverines

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

9-3 (9.5-2.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 7

1st: Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

11-1 (11.8-1.0)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 2

NEXT UP: Big Ten West

7th: Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.3-7.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 82

6th: Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

5-7 (4.5-7.5)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 73

5th: Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (6.9-5.3)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 38

4th: Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws to Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the first quarter of the Music City Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Cfb Music City Bowl Purdue Vs Tennessee

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (7.0-5.2)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 44

3rd: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (7.5-4.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 40

2nd: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (7.7-4.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 35

1st: Wisconsin Badgers

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst instructs players during a game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.2-4.1)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 21

1

1