ESPN FPI predicts the Big Ten football standings for 2022

We’re still months away from sitting down on Saturdays with a smile on our faces with copious amounts of food and beverages, ready to watch Ohio State or any other good ‘ole State U.

But don’t kid yourselves. From here until the beginning of the season, you are sure to see more predictions than you can shake a Wolverine’s tail at, and they’ll come from every corner of internet goodness. And yeah, we’re not immune to it all, so you can expect some crystal ball sorcery from us too.

But we’ll touch on all of that later. For now, we thought we’d check in again with ESPN’s Football Power Index to see what kind of magic it spit out after whatever crazy, mad scientist formula it uses to figure these things out.

The FPI, which is designed to predict the future success of college football programs, has published its expected win totals for each college football FBS program, and that means we can figure out what it thinks will happen in the Big Ten.

So, here we go. Here’s what the worldwide leader says about the finishing order in each division of the Big Ten for this upcoming, glorious, college football season by expected win totals.

FIRST … The Big Ten West predicted finish

Seventh Place - Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.3-7.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 82

Sixth Place - Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

5-7 (4.5-7.5)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 73

Fifth Place - Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (6.9-5.3)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 38

Fourth Place - Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (7.0-5.2)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 44

Third Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

7-5 (7.5-4.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 40

Second Place - Nebraska Cornhuskers

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (7.7-4.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 35

First Place - Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.2-4.1)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 21

NEXT … The Big Ten East

Seventh Place - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.0-8.0)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 83

Sixth Place - Indiana Hoosiers

WATCH: Indiana coach Tom Allen calls Ohio State 'special' after loss

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

4-8 (4.3-7.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 66

Fifth Place - Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

6-6 (6.3-5.7)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 43

Fourth Place - Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.0-4.1)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 16

Third Place - Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State vs. Penn State: 3 reasons Nittany Lions could cause issues

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

8-4 (8.3-3.8)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 12

Second Place - Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

9-3 (9.5-2.6)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 7

First Place - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates a 21-yard touchdown with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Predicted Record

11-1 (11.8-1.0)

Total Overall FBS Rank

No. 2

