ESPN’s FPI predictions for SEC schools in Week 4

The college football schedule is about a quarter of the way complete with Week 3’s action now well in the rearview mirror. At this point, each respective program’s identity has become mostly clear as the cream starts to rise to the top.

Heading into Week 4, the Southeastern Conference sees its member schools in full action, with five of the nine games on the slate taking place between two intraconference rivals. Using ESPN’s Football Power Index, the average sports fan can get a good idea of what to expect from each matchup this coming weekend.

The FPI is a predictive tool used for college football that calculates the probability of victory in every game each week. Here is a look at the matchups and predicted winners of each game with a participating SEC member in Week 4.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Time/Watch: 12 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Kentucky (78.7%)

While Kentucky has faltered a bit, Vanderbilt remains the perennial doormat of the SEC. Expect the Wildcats to work on its playcalling ahead of the Florida game.

Auburn at Texas A&M

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

Time/Watch: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Texas A&M (67.2%)

The two schools are side-by-side in the US LBM Coaches Poll votes with 16 and 11, respectively. But despite having fewer votes expect the 12th man to help lead the Aggies to victory.

No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 12 Alabama

Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Alabama (65.8%)

This is not the same ‘Bama we have seen in the past but it is still a very good squad. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin is sneaking back onto the scene… but the Rebs will not have enough on Saturday.

UTSA at No. 20 Tennessee

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee (86.3%)

The Volunteers far overmatch their visitors this weekend. Look for Heupel’s boys to bounce back from the Florida loss last weekend.

Charlotte at Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Florida (95.8%)

This should be a tune-up game for the Gators ahead of the Kentucky matchup next week. It will be important to see how efficient the offense and defense are against inferior competition.

Arkansas at No. 13 LSU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ESPN Matchup Predictor: LSU (88.5%)

This cross-border rival could be a good one, but could also go sideways for the ‘Backs quickly. LSU in Death Valley will be too much for the visitors, however.

UAB at No. 1 Georgia

News/Joshua L Jones

Time/Watch: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia (98.6%)

If UAB even hangs around in this game, it would be a moral victory for them.

Memphis at Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Missouri (57.5%)

Not the most exciting billing of the evening but the SEC school is slightly favored over their Memphis rivals.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Time/Watch: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ESPN Matchup Predictor: South Carolina (59.7%)

Neither team is ranked but both have the potential to break out big plays and make for an interesting game. The home team is favored but do not be surprised if an upset happens in this one.

