ESPN’s FPI offers a statistical chance Alabama has to lose at Mississippi State

Alabama travels to Starkville for a Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State and while all signs point to the Tide winning, there’s a chance the Bulldogs pull off the upset.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), offers a percentage chance for each team to win their respective game. It’s all based on an algorithm and math, which is way above my pay grade.

Alabama is given an 87.6% chance to finish Week 5 with a 4-1 record, whereas Mississippi State has a 12.4% chance to earn a hard-fought win.

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that this game ends in an upset. Alabama has yet to have consecutive games with a strong showing on offense. Even the first half of the Ole Miss game was rather poor.

If head coach Zach Arnett properly prepares his team, they can get it done. Especially in that very loud environment.

