ESPN FPI: Michigan State football game-by-game predictions for 2023 season

Will Michigan State get back to a bowl game in 2023 despite a brutally tough schedule? ESPN’s Football Power Index rating system believes so.

An updated batch of ESPN FPI was released in the past few weeks, and the computer rating system was rather high on the Spartans. Michigan State came in as the No. 5 highest rated team in the Big Ten and listed at No. 31 nationally. That’s not too bad after a disappointing season in 2022.

So how many games does the ESPN FPI rating project the Spartans to win next year? Check out game-by-game predictions from ESPN’s FPI for each of Michigan State’s matchups in 2023:

Sept. 1: vs. Central Michigan

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 92.3%

Michigan State record: 1-0

Sept. 9: vs. Richmond

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 98.2%

Michigan State record: 2-0

Sept. 16: vs. Washington

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 56%

Michigan State record: 3-0

Sept. 23: vs. Maryland

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 68%

Michigan State record: 4-0

Sept. 30: at Iowa

Prediction: Michigan State loss

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 45.6%

Michigan State record: 4-1

Oct. 14: at Rutgers

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 77.7%

Michigan State record: 5-1

Oct. 21: vs. Michigan

Prediction: Michigan State loss

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 22.3%

Michigan State record: 5-2

Oct. 28: at Minnesota

Prediction: Michigan State loss

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 43.9%

Michigan State record: 5-3

Nov. 4: vs. Nebraska

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 76.2%

Michigan State record: 6-3

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Prediction: Michigan State loss

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 4.2%

Michigan State record: 6-4

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Prediction: Michigan State win

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 74.7%

Michigan State record: 7-4

Nov. 25: vs. Penn State

Prediction: Michigan State loss

Odds Michigan State wins (according to ESPN FPI): 32.2%

Michigan State record: 7-5

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire