ESPN FPI Michigan football game-by-game 2021 predictions

Buckle up, folks — the 2021 college football season is nigh!

A surefire way to know the season is approaching is that ESPN FPI actually has its predictions up of how each team will perform going game-by-game throughout the year.

While the advanced analytics suggest that Michigan football will improve upon an abysmal 2-4 season in 2021, the results certainly aren’t what the maize and blue faithful are hoping for this upcoming season. Rivalry games appear to be a point of struggle, as are road games — per usual.

However, that’s why they play games — these things aren’t decided on paper, otherwise, everything would be static on a yearly basis.

Still, here’s what ESPN FPI predicts for the 28th-ranked Wolverines in 2021.

Week 1: Western Michigan

karan higdon michigan touchdown

Karan Higdon crosses the goal line for his TD against WMU. He had 156 yards rushing on 13 carries. Photo: Isaiah Hole

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (83.5%)

Week 2: Washington

Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (61.4%)

Week 3: NIU

Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (92%)

Week 4: Rutgers

Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (82.6%)

Week 5: Wisconsin

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (32.3%)

Week 6: Nebraska

Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (52.5%)

Week 8: Northwestern

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (63.4%)

Week 9: MSU

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (48.2%)

Week 10: Indiana

Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (57.1%)

Week 11: Penn State

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (28%)

Week 12: Maryland

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (61.4%)

Week 13: Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ESPN FPI prediction

Michigan chances of winning: (18.7%)

