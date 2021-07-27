ESPN FPI Michigan football game-by-game 2021 predictions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Buckle up, folks — the 2021 college football season is nigh!
A surefire way to know the season is approaching is that ESPN FPI actually has its predictions up of how each team will perform going game-by-game throughout the year.
While the advanced analytics suggest that Michigan football will improve upon an abysmal 2-4 season in 2021, the results certainly aren’t what the maize and blue faithful are hoping for this upcoming season. Rivalry games appear to be a point of struggle, as are road games — per usual.
However, that’s why they play games — these things aren’t decided on paper, otherwise, everything would be static on a yearly basis.
Still, here’s what ESPN FPI predicts for the 28th-ranked Wolverines in 2021.
List
The breakout 10: Predicting Michigan football's next great players
Week 1: Western Michigan
Karan Higdon crosses the goal line for his TD against WMU. He had 156 yards rushing on 13 carries. Photo: Isaiah Hole
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (83.5%)
Week 2: Washington
Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (61.4%)
Week 3: NIU
Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (92%)
Week 4: Rutgers
Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (82.6%)
Week 5: Wisconsin
Photo: Isaiah Hole
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (32.3%)
Week 6: Nebraska
Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (52.5%)
Week 8: Northwestern
(AP Photo/Tony Ding)
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (63.4%)
Week 9: MSU
Photo: Isaiah Hole
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (48.2%)
Week 10: Indiana
Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (57.1%)
Week 11: Penn State
Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (28%)
Week 12: Maryland
Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (61.4%)
Week 13: Ohio State
Photo: Isaiah Hole
ESPN FPI prediction
Michigan chances of winning: (18.7%)
1
1