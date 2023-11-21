ESPN FPI Matchup predictor updates Ohio State’s chances of beating Michigan
Every week during the 2023 college football season, we’ve been keeping tabs on what ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) Matchup Predictor has said about Ohio State football’s chances of winning each regular season game. It’s ebbed and flowed throughout the season and had the Buckeyes as favorites in every game for most of the year.
However, as both OSU and Michigan continued to win, the odds of the Buckeyes beating the Wolverines shrunk until the Maize and Blue were finally favored just a few weeks ago. Now, with “The Game” on the doorstep, the Matchup Predictor has updated Ohio State’s chances of winning up in Ann Arbor yet again and we’re here to update you on what the “worldwide leader’s” formula says.
We’ll start by recapping the schedule so far this season, where Ohio State lands in the top ten of the ESPN FPI rankings, then update you on where the percentage chance of OSU winning has swung this week.
Recapping the schedule and results
Ohio State schedule and results
Date
Opponent
Score
09/02
at Indiana
Win, 23-3
09/09
vs. Youngstown State
Win, 35-7
09/16
vs. Western Kentucky
Win, 63-10
09/23
at Notre Dame
Win, 17-14
10/07
vs. Maryland
Win, 37-17
10/14
at Purdue
Win, 41-7
10/21
vs. Penn State
Win, 20-12
10/28
at Wisconsin
Win, 24-10
11/04
at Rutgers
Win, 35-16
11/11
vs. Michigan State
Win, 38-3
11/11
vs. Minnesota
Win, 37-3
Ohio State's ranking in the top ten of the FPI
ESPN FPI Top ten
Ranking
Team
FPI Metric
No. 1
Ohio State
27.5
No. 2
27.2
No. 3
25.5
No. 4
25.1
No. 5
24.9
No. 6
24.4
No. 7
22.2
No. 8
21.3
No. 9
Florida State Seminoles
20.8
No. 10
20.6
Résumé - FPI Strength of Record Top ten
ESPN FPI Top ten Strength of Record
Ranking
Team
No. 1
Washington
No. 2
Ohio State
No. 3
Michigan
No. 4
No. 5
Georgia
No. 6
Texas
No. 7
Alabama
No. 8
No. 9
Oregon
No. 10
Nov. 25 at Michigan
Nov. 25 at Michigan
Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Predicted Winner: Michigan
Buckeyes Win Probability: 45.0%
All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6
Projected running record: 11-1
ESPN Matchup Predictor Trending Summary for The Game vs. Michigan
ESPN Matchup Predictor Trending Summary for The Game vs. Michigan
How Ohio State’s chances of victory against Michigan is trending according to the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor
Opponent
Chances of Winning
Chances Last Week
Trend
at Michigan
45.0%
42.6%
⇑
