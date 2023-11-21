ESPN FPI Matchup predictor updates Ohio State’s chances of beating Michigan

Every week during the 2023 college football season, we’ve been keeping tabs on what ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) Matchup Predictor has said about Ohio State football’s chances of winning each regular season game. It’s ebbed and flowed throughout the season and had the Buckeyes as favorites in every game for most of the year.

However, as both OSU and Michigan continued to win, the odds of the Buckeyes beating the Wolverines shrunk until the Maize and Blue were finally favored just a few weeks ago. Now, with “The Game” on the doorstep, the Matchup Predictor has updated Ohio State’s chances of winning up in Ann Arbor yet again and we’re here to update you on what the “worldwide leader’s” formula says.

We’ll start by recapping the schedule so far this season, where Ohio State lands in the top ten of the ESPN FPI rankings, then update you on where the percentage chance of OSU winning has swung this week.

Recapping the schedule and results

Ohio State schedule and results

Ohio State's ranking in the top ten of the FPI

ESPN FPI Top ten

Résumé - FPI Strength of Record Top ten

ESPN FPI Top ten Strength of Record

Ranking Team No. 1 Washington No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Michigan No. 4 Florida State No. 5 Georgia No. 6 Texas No. 7 Alabama No. 8 Ole Miss No. 9 Oregon No. 10 Louisville

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Michigan

Buckeyes Win Probability: 45.0%

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 11-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor Trending Summary for The Game vs. Michigan

How Ohio State’s chances of victory against Michigan is trending according to the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor

Opponent Chances of Winning Chances Last Week Trend at Michigan 45.0% 42.6% ⇑

