Advertisement

ESPN FPI Matchup predictor updates Ohio State’s chances of beating Michigan

Phil Harrison
·3 min read
2

Every week during the 2023 college football season, we’ve been keeping tabs on what ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) Matchup Predictor has said about Ohio State football’s chances of winning each regular season game. It’s ebbed and flowed throughout the season and had the Buckeyes as favorites in every game for most of the year.

However, as both OSU and Michigan continued to win, the odds of the Buckeyes beating the Wolverines shrunk until the Maize and Blue were finally favored just a few weeks ago. Now, with “The Game” on the doorstep, the Matchup Predictor has updated Ohio State’s chances of winning up in Ann Arbor yet again and we’re here to update you on what the “worldwide leader’s” formula says.

We’ll start by recapping the schedule so far this season, where Ohio State lands in the top ten of the ESPN FPI rankings, then update you on where the percentage chance of OSU winning has swung this week.

Recapping the schedule and results

Big Ten football and big game expert predictions and picks for Week 12
USA TODAY SMG

Ohio State schedule and results

Date

Opponent

Score

09/02

at Indiana

Win, 23-3

09/09

vs. Youngstown State

Win, 35-7

09/16

vs. Western Kentucky

Win, 63-10

09/23

at Notre Dame

Win, 17-14

10/07

vs. Maryland

Win, 37-17

10/14

at Purdue

Win, 41-7

10/21

vs. Penn State

Win, 20-12

10/28

at Wisconsin

Win, 24-10

11/04

at Rutgers

Win, 35-16

11/11

vs. Michigan State

Win, 38-3

11/11

vs. Minnesota

Win, 37-3

Ohio State's ranking in the top ten of the FPI

Ohio State football dominates Minnesota to set up matchup vs. Michigan
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN FPI Top ten

Ranking

Team

FPI Metric

No. 1

Ohio State

27.5

No. 2

Michigan

27.2

No. 3

Georgia Bulldogs

25.5

No. 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

25.1

No. 5

Oregon Ducks

24.9

No. 6

Penn State Nittany Lions

24.4

No. 7

Oklahoma Sooners

22.2

No. 8

Texas Longhorns

21.3

No. 9

Florida State Seminoles

20.8

No. 10

LSU Tigers

20.6

Résumé - FPI Strength of Record Top ten

5-stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s win over Penn State
USA TODAY SMG

ESPN FPI Top ten Strength of Record

Ranking

Team

No. 1

Washington

No. 2

Ohio State

No. 3

Michigan

No. 4

Florida State

No. 5

Georgia

No. 6

Texas

No. 7

Alabama

No. 8

Ole Miss

No. 9

Oregon

No. 10

Louisville

NEXT … ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor chances vs. Michigan

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Michigan
Buckeyes Win Probability: 45.0%
All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 11-1

NEXT … The summary of the ESPN Matchup Predictor Ohio State trends

ESPN Matchup Predictor Trending Summary for The Game vs. Michigan

Ohio State moves up ahead of Michigan in latest US LBM Coaches Poll?
USA TODAY SMG

How Ohio State’s chances of victory against Michigan is trending according to the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor

Opponent

Chances of Winning

Chances Last Week

Trend

at Michigan

45.0%

42.6%

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire