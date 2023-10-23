ESPN FPI makes big changes on Michigan football remaining game win expectancy

At the outset of the 2023 season, many Michigan football fans and media analysts were perplexed at the preseason ESPN FPI ranking.

FPI had Michigan football as the sixth-best team entering the season, behind Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and LSU. Now things have changed pretty drastically.

The Wolverines have long been the underdog on a per-game basis for the road game against Penn State and the home game, regular-season finale against the Buckeyes. But now that Michigan has powered on, looking complete, while other teams either have losses or have shown weaknesses, what do the advanced analytics believe now after Week 8?

Here are the win expectancies for the final four games of the regular season, along with our thoughts at the end.

Nov. 4 - Purdue Boilermakers

FPI expected winner: Michigan football (97.2%)

Nov. 11: at Penn State Nittany Lions

FPI expected winner: Michigan football (50%), Penn State (50%)

Nov. 18: at Maryland Terrapins

FPI expected winner: Michigan football (85.9%)

Nov. 25: Ohio State Buckeyes

FPI expected winner: Michigan football (52.7%)

Overall, thoughts

Overall: After starting the season ranked No. 6 in ESPN FPI and dropping all the way to 14th this year, Michigan football is up to No. 2, behind just Ohio State. The Wolverines have a 21.6% chance to win out, a 34.4% chance to win the division, a 31.6% chance to win the conference, a 46.2% chance to make the playoff, a 26.4% chance to make the national championship game, and a 14.8% chance to win it all.

Thoughts: Up until this week, FPI has been very bearish on Michigan football, having the Wolverines losing at Penn State and to Ohio State. However, that’s changed quite a bit with the even rating in Happy Valley, and the current win expectancy now being in Michigan’s favor against the Buckeyes.

Yes, Ohio State and Penn State have played tougher teams, but nothing about Michigan at the moment appears to be a negative. In fact, if there’s any negative, it’s that there appears to be more left in the tank than what Michigan has shown as of yet.

