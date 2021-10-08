ESPN FPI’s latest Notre Dame season projections

No. 14 Notre Dame has been a difficult team to figure out through the first five games of 2021. At times the offense has looked strong, defense has looked elite, and special teams have made some spectacular plays.

At other times the offense has looked dreadful, the defense has stumbled, and the special teams have given away possessions or missed chip shot kicks.

So what does the rest of the 2021 season have in store for this Fighting Irish team that has so many questions?

If things play out how ESPN’s latest FPI projections say, it could still mean big thing for the Irish. Here are the chances the latest FPI gives Notre Dame in all seven of their remaining games:

at Virginia Tech

Game: at Virginia Tech

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 53.1%

vs. USC

Game: vs. USC

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 71.7%

vs. North Carolina

Game: vs. North Carolina

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 56.3%

vs. Navy

Game: vs. Navy

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 97.6%

at Virginia

Game: at Virginia

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 53.8%

vs. Georgia Tech

Game: vs. Georgia Tech

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 76.9%

at Stanford

Game: at Stanford

ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 59.8%

Overall:

Even with Notre Dame being given the edge in all seven of their remaining contests the formula still gives the Irish just over a 5% chance of actually winning out which is entirely understandable after we’ve seen how little margin for error this team appears to have in order to lock down victories.

