ESPN FPI’s latest Notre Dame season projections
No. 14 Notre Dame has been a difficult team to figure out through the first five games of 2021. At times the offense has looked strong, defense has looked elite, and special teams have made some spectacular plays.
At other times the offense has looked dreadful, the defense has stumbled, and the special teams have given away possessions or missed chip shot kicks.
So what does the rest of the 2021 season have in store for this Fighting Irish team that has so many questions?
If things play out how ESPN’s latest FPI projections say, it could still mean big thing for the Irish. Here are the chances the latest FPI gives Notre Dame in all seven of their remaining games:
at Virginia Tech
Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Virginia Tech
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 53.1%
vs. USC
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Game: vs. USC
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 71.7%
vs. North Carolina
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. North Carolina
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 56.3%
vs. Navy
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Navy
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 97.6%
at Virginia
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Virginia
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 53.8%
vs. Georgia Tech
Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Game: vs. Georgia Tech
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 76.9%
at Stanford
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Game: at Stanford
ESPN FPI Chances of Notre Dame Victory: 59.8%
Overall:
USA TODAY Networks
Even with Notre Dame being given the edge in all seven of their remaining contests the formula still gives the Irish just over a 5% chance of actually winning out which is entirely understandable after we’ve seen how little margin for error this team appears to have in order to lock down victories.
Related:
Brian Kelly’s final quarterback comments before Virginia Tech game
Notre Dame releases first depth chart for Virginia Tech game
College football experts make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech predictions
Notre Dame loses wide receiver for rest of season
Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech
Tale of the Tape: Starting Running Backs in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech
Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: All-time head-to-head results
1
1