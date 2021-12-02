ESPN FPI heavily favors Utah to beat Oregon in Pac-12 Championship Game

One thing that we’ve routinely looked at throughout the college football season is the ESPN Football Power Index and use see how it predicts the Oregon Ducks will finish each and every week.

Throughout the year, the FPI prediction model was pretty reliable, giving the Ducks an unfavorable chance to win out, make the College Football Playoff, or win the national championship. As we noted a couple of weeks ago, they also predicted correctly that the Utah Utes would beat Oregon in Salt Lake City.

So what does the FPI predict this time around, now that the game is in Las Vegas at a neutral site? Well, unfortunately for Duck fans, not much is different this time around.

According to ESPN’s FPI predictor, Oregon has just a 39% chance of winning this game, with the Utes holding onto a 61% chance of winning the Pac-12 Championship and moving on to the Rose Bowl.

Utah is favored by 2.5 points according to most sportsbooks heading into the matchup, and the Ducks will surely be viewed of as an underdog, following their 38-7 loss last time these two teams met.

