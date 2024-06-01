ESPN’s FPI gives Saints less than 1% chance to win Super Bowl LIX

We’re saying there’s a chance. Well, ESPN is saying that — ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gave the New Orleans Saints a 0.4% chance of winning Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in February.

Believe it or not, those aren’t the worst odds around the league. Four teams were given zero chances of bringing home a title, including the division-rival Carolina Panthers. But the Saints did rank 10th-worst in FPI’s forecast, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. That’s a direct reflection of the lack of success they’ve found since Drew Brees retired back in 2021, with neither Sean Payton nor Dennis Allen guiding the Saints back to the playoffs.

The latest FPI predicts the Saints will win 7.7 to 9.3 games, which gives them a 29.5% chance of returning to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Those playoff odds rank 12th-lowest among the 32 teams. Two other NFC South teams have been given better chances of reaching the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slightly ahead at 33.6% as reigning division champs, while the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons are favored best at 67.4%.

Conversely, this suggests the Saints could end up picking at No. 10 overall in the 2025 NFL draft. That might give them an opportunity to draft a difference-maker at quarterback or another premium position like defensive end or wide receiver. But we don’t even know who will be entering the draft in 2025, much less who may be available at whichever spot the Saints are picking. For now, all the Saints can do is keep their heads down, work hard, and hope their fortunes trend up in 2024.

