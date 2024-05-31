ESPN’s FPI gives Rams 1.8% chance to win Super Bowl

Even though expectations for the Los Angeles Rams are certainly higher now than they were this time last year, they’re still not quite in the top tier of NFL teams heading into the 2024 season. That group consists of the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions and Ravens, with the Cowboys, Eagles, Bills and Bengals close behind.

The Rams are in a cluster of Super Bowl hopefuls, right there with the Packers, Texans, Dolphins and Jets. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) ranked the Rams 13th in the NFL in the first poll of 2024, one spot behind the Jets and two behind the Dolphins.

In terms of the Rams’ Super Bowl chances, the FPI isn’t very high on Los Angeles. The FPI gives the Rams a 1.8% chance to win it all next season, and only an 18.2% chance to win the division over the 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks. The 49ers have by far the best Super Bowl odds of any team at 15.8%, 3.9% higher than the second-ranked Chiefs.

The Rams’ projected win-loss record, according to the FPI is 8.8-8.2, with a 47.2% chance of making the playoffs. Essentially, they’re projected to be a middle-of-the-road team.

With a somewhat difficult schedule and the absence of Aaron Donald, it’s possible the Rams take a step back from their 10-7 finish in 2023. However, the offense should improve with a healthy Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua around Matthew Stafford, as well as an offensive line that added Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson to play alongside Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson on the interior.

It’s the defense that faces some questions without Donald and with a retooled secondary. If the pass rush drops off significantly, the cornerbacks could struggle to stick with receivers long enough to prevent completions downfield.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire