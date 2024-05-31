ESPN’s FPI gives Panthers a 0-percent chance to win Super Bowl LIX

Well, this ain’t AI. Instead, we’ll look to some other letters.

ESPN just rolled out a fresh set of projections from their Football Power Index (FPI), a model of predictive ratings for team performance in the upcoming season. And, uh, the numbers aren’t pretty for the Carolina Panthers.

As we await exhibition play, the model currently considers projected win totals as well as factors anywhere from “strength difference between a team’s starting and backup quarterback” to “a revamped special teams rating based primarily on new predictive kicker ratings.” Those ratings are then used to simulate the campaign “thousands of times,” giving us each team’s chances of success.

When it comes to the Panthers, their FPI is the league-worst at -7.6. So, perhaps it’s no surprise that their chances of winning Super Bowl LIX, at least according to these analytics, are also the worst—at 0 percent.

But misery loves company. Carolina is joined in what appears to be the “No chance in hell” category by the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

FPI is also giving the Panthers a 4.5-percent shot at making the playoffs and a 2.7-percent shot at winning the NFC South.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire