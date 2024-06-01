ESPN FPI gives Jets 13th-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX

ESPN recently updated their Football Power Index and their projections for the 2024 NFL season. The top teams are the usual suspects while the Jets check in just inside the top half in terms of Super Bowl probability.

ESPN’s FPI currently gives the Jets a 1.9 percent chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans in February. That is 13th-best in the league. The Jets are projected for 9.2 wins based on the model and just a 52.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, including a 24.6 percent chance to win the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills (43.6%) and Miami Dolphins (31.4%).

The Jets’ numbers likely take into account their competition in the division, though the Jets do have the easiest schedule among the three teams. The Jets’ three non-common opponents are the Broncos, Steelers and Vikings while the Bills will see the Chiefs, Ravens and Lions. Miami faces the Raiders, Browns and Packers.

Two teams that also missed the playoffs in 2023 having better Super Bowl odds than the Jets. The Cincinnati Bengals have the 8th-best chance at 5.4 percent while the Atlanta Falcons are just ahead of the Jets in the rankings at 12th, having a 2.9 percent chance.

New York checks in 12th on the base FPI rankings, 7th in the AFC.

