ESPN’s FPI gives Chargers 1.1% chance of winning Super Bowl

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gave the Chargers a 1.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl next year and an 18.9% chance of winning the division over the Chiefs, Raiders, and Broncos.

However, there is hope of making the playoffs, as the model gives Los Angeles a 45% chance to play beyond the regular season.

Overall, the Bolts are 18th overall, which is ahead of the Bears and one below the Steelers.

The model isn’t particularly high on the Chargers due to losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and their defense, which ranked 29th in EPA last season. Even with the pairing of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, it’s still below average.

I do feel like it will be a tall task to make it to the Super Bowl, let alone dethrone Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the AFC West title. But making the playoffs is a strong possibility, given Harbaugh taking over, the top-end talent and a relatively easy schedule.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire