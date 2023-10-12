Advertisement

ESPN FPI final predicted Big Ten football standings after Week 6

We’re almost halfway through college football season, and that means the Big Ten conference is starting to take shape. It’s looking like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State are going to battle it out in the East for the division and conference crown to potentially stake a claim to one of the four College Football Playoff spots, but the West division is a different story.

We can’t really call the West wide open, but it’s clearly the weaker of the two divisions. Right now, it appears to be a race between Wisconsin and Iowa, but we could still see a surprise team rise up and make the finishing kick an interesting one.

So what will it all look like when the dust settles? There are models for that that like to predict how things will finish, and one of the ones we like to follow is ESPN’s FPI Matchup Predictor. We keep track of what it says about Ohio State’s chances of winning each of its remaining games, but we can expand it further and see what it says about every Big Ten team and the forecast for the end of the regular season standings.

We went through and ticked and tied all of the matchups based on the Football Percentage Index and are sharing what the “worldwide leader” predicts for Big Ten after Week 6. It’ll change week-by-week, but here’s how it sees each team’s remaining games going, and what the final standings will be in the Big Ten.

We’ll start with the West Division teams, move on to the East, then summarize the final standings.

First Place - Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 8-1 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 4-1, (2-0)
Completed Wins (4) | vs. Buffalo, vs. Georgia Southern, at Purdue, vs. Rutgers
Completed Losses (1) | at Washington State

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (6) | vs. Iowa, at Illinois, at Indiana, vs. Northwestern, vs. Nebraska, at Minnesota
Losses (1) | vs. Ohio State

Second Place - Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-1, (2-1)
Completed Wins (5) | vs. Utah State, at Iowa State, vs. Western Michigan, vs. Michigan State, vs. Purdue
Completed Losses (1) | at Penn State

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (5) | vs. Minnesota, vs. Northwestern, vs. Rutgers, vs. Illinois, at Nebraska
Losses (1) | at Wisconsin

Third Place - Purdue Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

6-6 Overall, 5-4 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-4, (1-2)
Completed Wins (2) | at Virginia Tech, vs. Illinois,
Completed Losses (4) | vs. Fresno State, vs. Syracuse, vs. Wisconsin, at Iowa

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (4) | at Nebraska, vs. Minnesota, at Northwestern, vs. Indiana
Losses (2) | vs. Ohio State, at Michigan

Fourth Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

5-7 Overall, 3-6 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)
Completed Wins (3) | vs. Nebraska, vs. Eastern Michigan, vs. Louisiana
Completed Losses (3) | at North Carolina, at Northwestern, vs. Michigan

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (2) | vs. Michigan State, vs. Illinois
Losses (4) | at Iowa, at Purdue, at Ohio State, vs. Wisconsin

Fifth Place (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-4, (0-3)
Completed Wins (2) | vs. Toledo, vs. FAU
Completed Losses (4) | at Kansas, vs. Penn State, at Purdue, vs. Nebraska

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (2) | vs. Indiana, vs. Northwestern
Losses (4) | at Maryland, vs. Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Iowa

Fifth Place (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)
Completed Wins (3) | vs. Northern Illinois, vs. Louisiana Tech, at Illinois
Completed Losses (3) | at Minnesota, at Colorado, vs. Michigan

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (1) | vs. Northwestern
Losses (5) | vs. Purdue, at Michigan State, vs. Maryland, at Wisconsin, vs. Iowa

Seventh Place - Northwestern Wildcats

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

3-9 Overall, 1-8 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)
Completed Wins (3) | vs. UTEP, vs. Minnesota, vs. Howard
Completed Losses (3) | at Rutgers, at Duke, vs. Penn State

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (0)
Losses (6) | at Nebraska, vs. Maryland, vs. Iowa, at Wisconsin, vs. Purdue, at Illinois

First Place - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football: What players earned Buckeye leaves vs. Indiana
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

12-0 Overall, 9-0 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-0, (2-0)
Completed Wins (5) | at Indiana, vs. Youngstown State, vs. Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame, vs. Maryland
Completed Losses (0)

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (7) | at Purdue, vs. Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Rutgers, vs. Michigan State, vs. Minnesota, at Michigan
Losses (0)

Second Place - Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

11-1 Overall, 8-1 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-0, (3-0)
Completed Wins (5) | vs. West Virginia, vs. Delaware, at Illinois, vs. Iowa, at Northwestern
Completed Losses (0)

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (6) | vs. UMass, vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. Michigan, vs. Rutgers, at Michigan State
Losses (1) | at Ohio State

Third Place - Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 6-0, (3-0)
Completed Wins (6) | vs. East Carolina, vs. UNLV, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Rutgers, at Nebraska, at Minnesota
Completed Losses (0)

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (4) | vs. Indiana, at Michigan State, vs. Purdue, at Maryland
Losses (2) | at Penn State, vs. Ohio State

Fourth Place - Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State football vs. Maryland complete preview and prediction
Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

9-3 Overall, 6-3 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-1, (2-1)
Completed Wins (5) | vs. Towson, vs. Charlotte, vs. Virginia, at Michigan State, vs. Indiana
Completed Losses (1) | at Ohio State

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (4) | vs. Illinois, at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Rutgers
Losses (2) | vs. Penn State, vs. Michigan

Fifth Place - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Football: Preview and prediction for the Rutgers game
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

6-6 Overall, 3-6 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 4-2, (1-2)
Completed Wins (4) | vs. Northwestern, vs. Temple, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. Wagner
Completed Losses (2) | at Michigan, at Wisconsin

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (2) | vs. Michigan State, at Indiana
Losses (4) | vs. Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State, vs. Maryland

Sixth Place - Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-3, (0-2)
Completed Wins (2) | vs. Central Michigan, vs. Richmond
Completed Losses (3) | vs. Washington, vs. Maryland, at Iowa

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (2) | vs. Nebraska, at Indiana
Losses (5) | at Rutgers, vs. Michigan, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, vs. Penn State

Seventh Place - Indiana Hoosiers

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

2-10 Overall, 0-9 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-3, (0-2)
Completed Wins (2) | vs. Indiana State, vs. Akron
Completed Losses (3) | vs. Ohio State, vs. Louisville, at Maryland

ESPN FPI Future Results
Wins (0)
Losses (7) | at Michigan, vs. Rutgers, at Penn State, vs. Wisconsin, at Illinois, vs. Michigan State, at Purdue

ESPN FPI Predicted Final Big Ten Standings Summarized

Ohio State football future Big Ten opponents revealed for next 5 years
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final ESPN FPI Predicted Big Ten Standings

Big Ten East

Team

Big Ten

Overall

Ohio State

9-0

12-0

Penn State

8-1

11-1

Michigan

7-2

10-2

Maryland

6-3

9-3

Rutgers

3-6

6-6

Michigan State

2-7

4-8

Indiana

0-9

2-10

Big Ten West

Team

Big Ten

Overall

Wisconsin

8-1

10-2

Iowa

7-2

10-2

Purdue

5-4

6-6

Minnesota

3-6

5-7

Illinois

3-6

4-8

Nebraska

2-7

4-8

Northwestern

1-8

3-9

