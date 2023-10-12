ESPN FPI final predicted Big Ten football standings after Week 6

We’re almost halfway through college football season, and that means the Big Ten conference is starting to take shape. It’s looking like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State are going to battle it out in the East for the division and conference crown to potentially stake a claim to one of the four College Football Playoff spots, but the West division is a different story.

We can’t really call the West wide open, but it’s clearly the weaker of the two divisions. Right now, it appears to be a race between Wisconsin and Iowa, but we could still see a surprise team rise up and make the finishing kick an interesting one.

So what will it all look like when the dust settles? There are models for that that like to predict how things will finish, and one of the ones we like to follow is ESPN’s FPI Matchup Predictor. We keep track of what it says about Ohio State’s chances of winning each of its remaining games, but we can expand it further and see what it says about every Big Ten team and the forecast for the end of the regular season standings.

We went through and ticked and tied all of the matchups based on the Football Percentage Index and are sharing what the “worldwide leader” predicts for Big Ten after Week 6. It’ll change week-by-week, but here’s how it sees each team’s remaining games going, and what the final standings will be in the Big Ten.

We’ll start with the West Division teams, move on to the East, then summarize the final standings.

First Place - Wisconsin Badgers

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 8-1 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 4-1, (2-0)

Completed Wins (4) | vs. Buffalo, vs. Georgia Southern, at Purdue, vs. Rutgers

Completed Losses (1) | at Washington State



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (6) | vs. Iowa, at Illinois, at Indiana, vs. Northwestern, vs. Nebraska, at Minnesota

Losses (1) | vs. Ohio State

Second Place - Iowa Hawkeyes

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-1, (2-1)

Completed Wins (5) | vs. Utah State, at Iowa State, vs. Western Michigan, vs. Michigan State, vs. Purdue

Completed Losses (1) | at Penn State



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (5) | vs. Minnesota, vs. Northwestern, vs. Rutgers, vs. Illinois, at Nebraska

Losses (1) | at Wisconsin

Third Place - Purdue Boilermakers

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

6-6 Overall, 5-4 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-4, (1-2)

Completed Wins (2) | at Virginia Tech, vs. Illinois,

Completed Losses (4) | vs. Fresno State, vs. Syracuse, vs. Wisconsin, at Iowa



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (4) | at Nebraska, vs. Minnesota, at Northwestern, vs. Indiana

Losses (2) | vs. Ohio State, at Michigan

Fourth Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

5-7 Overall, 3-6 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)

Completed Wins (3) | vs. Nebraska, vs. Eastern Michigan, vs. Louisiana

Completed Losses (3) | at North Carolina, at Northwestern, vs. Michigan



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (2) | vs. Michigan State, vs. Illinois

Losses (4) | at Iowa, at Purdue, at Ohio State, vs. Wisconsin

Fifth Place (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-4, (0-3)

Completed Wins (2) | vs. Toledo, vs. FAU

Completed Losses (4) | at Kansas, vs. Penn State, at Purdue, vs. Nebraska



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (2) | vs. Indiana, vs. Northwestern

Losses (4) | at Maryland, vs. Wisconsin, at Minnesota, at Iowa

Fifth Place (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)

Completed Wins (3) | vs. Northern Illinois, vs. Louisiana Tech, at Illinois

Completed Losses (3) | at Minnesota, at Colorado, vs. Michigan



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (1) | vs. Northwestern

Losses (5) | vs. Purdue, at Michigan State, vs. Maryland, at Wisconsin, vs. Iowa

Seventh Place - Northwestern Wildcats

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

3-9 Overall, 1-8 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 3-3, (1-2)

Completed Wins (3) | vs. UTEP, vs. Minnesota, vs. Howard

Completed Losses (3) | at Rutgers, at Duke, vs. Penn State



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (0)

Losses (6) | at Nebraska, vs. Maryland, vs. Iowa, at Wisconsin, vs. Purdue, at Illinois

First Place - Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

12-0 Overall, 9-0 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-0, (2-0)

Completed Wins (5) | at Indiana, vs. Youngstown State, vs. Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame, vs. Maryland

Completed Losses (0)



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (7) | at Purdue, vs. Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Rutgers, vs. Michigan State, vs. Minnesota, at Michigan

Losses (0)

Second Place - Penn State Nittany Lions

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

11-1 Overall, 8-1 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-0, (3-0)

Completed Wins (5) | vs. West Virginia, vs. Delaware, at Illinois, vs. Iowa, at Northwestern

Completed Losses (0)



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (6) | vs. UMass, vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. Michigan, vs. Rutgers, at Michigan State

Losses (1) | at Ohio State

Third Place - Michigan Wolverines

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

10-2 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 6-0, (3-0)

Completed Wins (6) | vs. East Carolina, vs. UNLV, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Rutgers, at Nebraska, at Minnesota

Completed Losses (0)



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (4) | vs. Indiana, at Michigan State, vs. Purdue, at Maryland

Losses (2) | at Penn State, vs. Ohio State

Fourth Place - Maryland Terrapins

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

9-3 Overall, 6-3 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 5-1, (2-1)

Completed Wins (5) | vs. Towson, vs. Charlotte, vs. Virginia, at Michigan State, vs. Indiana

Completed Losses (1) | at Ohio State



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (4) | vs. Illinois, at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Rutgers

Losses (2) | vs. Penn State, vs. Michigan

Fifth Place - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

6-6 Overall, 3-6 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 4-2, (1-2)

Completed Wins (4) | vs. Northwestern, vs. Temple, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. Wagner

Completed Losses (2) | at Michigan, at Wisconsin



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (2) | vs. Michigan State, at Indiana

Losses (4) | vs. Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State, vs. Maryland

Sixth Place - Michigan State Spartans

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

4-8 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-3, (0-2)

Completed Wins (2) | vs. Central Michigan, vs. Richmond

Completed Losses (3) | vs. Washington, vs. Maryland, at Iowa



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (2) | vs. Nebraska, at Indiana

Losses (5) | at Rutgers, vs. Michigan, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, vs. Penn State

Seventh Place - Indiana Hoosiers

ESPN FPI Predicted Win/Loss Final Record

2-10 Overall, 0-9 Big Ten

Schedule Breakout

Current Record | 2-3, (0-2)

Completed Wins (2) | vs. Indiana State, vs. Akron

Completed Losses (3) | vs. Ohio State, vs. Louisville, at Maryland



ESPN FPI Future Results

Wins (0)

Losses (7) | at Michigan, vs. Rutgers, at Penn State, vs. Wisconsin, at Illinois, vs. Michigan State, at Purdue

ESPN FPI Predicted Final Big Ten Standings Summarized

Final ESPN FPI Predicted Big Ten Standings

Big Ten East

Team Big Ten Overall Ohio State 9-0 12-0 Penn State 8-1 11-1 Michigan 7-2 10-2 Maryland 6-3 9-3 Rutgers 3-6 6-6 Michigan State 2-7 4-8 Indiana 0-9 2-10

Big Ten West

Team Big Ten Overall Wisconsin 8-1 10-2 Iowa 7-2 10-2 Purdue 5-4 6-6 Minnesota 3-6 5-7 Illinois 3-6 4-8 Nebraska 2-7 4-8 Northwestern 1-8 3-9

