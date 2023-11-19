ESPN FPI Update: Ducks’ odds to make CFP take big jump after win over ASU

As we get into the final two weeks of the college football season, there is a lot of chaos that can potentially take place. So far, we haven’t seen much of that chaos, other an a devastating injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis that could potentially derail the Seminoles’ undefeated season. However, there are a ton of ranked matchups between College Football Playoff contenders over the next couple of weeks, so we will undoubtedly see a lot of moving pieces.

That means that there are a lot of possibilities for the Oregon Ducks. With a win over Oregon State this weekend, they will secure their spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, getting the rematch with the Washington Huskies that everyone has been hoping for. Whichever team wins that game will almost undoubtedly have a spot in the playoff.

So what are the chances of all that happening? ESPN’s Football Power Index breaks it all down for us going forward:

Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 80.9%

Previous FPI Odds: 80.8%

Analysis

This is going to be a highly contentious game with a lot of emotions at play in what could be the last Civil War we see in a while. With a win, the Ducks make it to the Pac-12 Championship game, but with a loss, their dream season takes a serious hit with College Football Playoff aspirations going out the window. That’s a lot riding on this rivalry game. On the field, Oregon has the talent advantage and is favored to win by 13.5 points. It’s going to be a thrilling Black Friday affair.

FPI Rankings

FPI Score: 24.9

Previous: 24.9

FPI Rank: 5th

Previous: 3rd

Projected Record: 11.4-1.4

Previous: 11.4-1.4

Analysis

Oregon’s FPI ranking dropped a couple of spots, but that is mainly because both Georgia and Alabama moved up in the eyes of the Index, which isn’t much of a surprise.

Pac-12 Title Odds

Pac-12 Title Odds: 59.7% (1st)

Previous: 62.5% (1st)

Analysis

Oregon’s odds to win the Pac-12 title dropped this week, which is unfortunate because they had a chance to clinch a spot in Las Vegas had Utah held up their end of the bargain and beaten Arizona. Now the Ducks face a scenario where they have to beat Oregon State, or have the Wildcats lose to Arizona State, in order to make it to the conference title game.

College Football Playoff Odds

College Football Playoff Odds: 51.0% (5th)

Previous: 39.2% (6th)

Analysis

For the first time all year, Oregon has a better-than-50 % chance of making it to the CFP, which likely increased so much based on what we saw from Florida State and the devastating injury to QB Jordan Travis putting the rest of their season in jeopardy.

National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: 25.2% (5th)

Previous: 18.8% (6th)

Win Championship Odds: 11.9% (4th)

Previous: 9.2% (6th)

