ESPN FPI: Ducks now hold 8th best chance in nation to make College Football Playoff

Going into the final stretch of the season, everything needed to break right for the Oregon Ducks in order to reach their ceiling. The Ducks had taken care of business ever since that Week 1 loss to Georgia, but there were a handful of teams ahead of them that needed to lose in order for Oregon to have a realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Well, how about that?

In a single day, No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upsets, paving the way for the Ducks to get into the playoff. Before Oregon fans start getting too far ahead of themselves, though, they need to focus on the upcoming slate of games, which is arguably the toughest stretch that the Ducks will see all year. According to The Oregonian’s James Crepea, the Ducks have the No. 7 touchest remaining strength of schedule in the nation, with games against No. 23 Washington, No. 12 Utah, and Oregon State in the next three weeks.

Oregon’s strength of schedule is 80th. Its remaining strength of schedule is tied for 7th hardest with a 1 game difference from Nos. 1-6. Cumulative SOS is 39th entering critical stretch. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 6, 2022

What are the chances that they can get through all of that unscathed and make it into the conference championship, and beyond? We look to ESPN’s Football Power Index to see what the computers say:

Week 11 vs. No. 23 Washington Huskies

Updated Win Percentage: 77.5% Oregon Win

Former Win Percentage: 74.9% Oregon Win

CONTEXT: This is a game that features all of the storylines, and in a rivalry between the two schools, you can’t discount any outcome. However, I feel strongly that Oregon is the better team here, and should be able to come out on top at home.

Week 12 vs. No. 12 Utah Utes

Updated Win Percentage: 55.3% Oregon Win

Former Win Percentage: 53.5% Oregon Win

CONTEXT: Aside from a potential Pac-12 Championship appearance, this is undoubtedly the biggest game left on the schedule for the Ducks. Revenge from last year is a factor, but also the chance to get into the conference championship and potentially the College Football Playoff. Utah is good, and they will certainly give Oregon a test.

Week 13 at Oregon State Beavers

Updated Win Percentage: 67.5% Oregon Win

Former Win Percentage: 64.5% Oregon Win

CONTEXT: As I said with the Washington game, nothing can be overlooked in a rivalry, especially on the road in a tough environment. However, the Beavers have some serious concerns on offense and slowing down Bo Nix and the Ducks will be no easy task.

Oregon Ducks Season Outlook

Win Conference: 42.1%

Previous: 33.1%

Make College Football Playoff: 14.6%

Previous: 7.6%

Make National Championship: 4.0%

Previous: 1.8 %

Win National Championship: 1.2%

Previous: 0.6%

