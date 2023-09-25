ESPN FPI Update: Ducks now have best odds to win Pac-12 Championship

We learned a lot about the Pac-12 Conference in the first weekend of inter-league play. While the Oregon Ducks took care of business and handled the Colorado Buffaloes at home, it was also the Washington Huskies who impressed with a blowout win over the California Golden Bears.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans — everyone’s pick to win the conference and make the College Football Playoff — showed that they still have some major issues with their defense. Though they got a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, it was anything but convincing and left a lot of doubt going forward.

What’s been the most interesting to see is how the national outlook for the conference has shifted following this week. According to the ESPN Football Power Index, it is now the Ducks who are ranked highest in the Pac-12, and they are now favored to win the conference title at the end of the year with one of the best probabilities of making the CFP in the nation.

Take a look at the latest FPI predictions following Week 4:

Week 5 at Stanford Cardinal

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 96.6%

Previous FPI Odds: 96.2%

Analysis

A slight bump in win probability doesn’t mean much. The Ducks will win this game by however many points they want to, in the end.

Week 7 at Washington Huskies

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 50.6%

Previous FPI Odds: 48.4%

Analysis

Oregon is once again favored on the road, though it’s by the slimmest of margins. It’s clear that this Week 7 game between Oregon and Washington is going to be one of the best games of the entire season. Two great offenses, and a pair of solid defenses. I can’t wait.

Week 8 vs. Washington State Cougars

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 89.2%

Previous FPI Odds: 88.7%

Analysis

I’m honestly surprised that Oregon’s win probability is this drastic over a Washington State team that has proven all season that they need to be taken seriously. I see the Ducks as a solid favorite at home, but an almost 90% win probability seems high.

Week 9 at Utah Utes

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 71.9%

Previous FPI Odds: 62.6%

Analysis

The same can be said for this game against Utah. With the assumption that QB Cam Rising will be back on the field by the time this game is played, I don’t see Oregon as this big of a favorite over the Utes. It will be an incredibly hard-fought game.

Week 10 vs. California Golden Bears

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 89.5%

Previous FPI Odds: 86.3%

Analysis

California’s offense has looked good this season, but I don’t think they have any chance of slowing down Oregon’s offense, so I agree with this large win probability for the Ducks.

Week 11 vs. USC Trojans

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 62.5%

Previous FPI Odds: 51.6%

Analysis

I don’t think ESPN has been very impressed by what they’ve seen from USC so far this year. The defense is still a major problem for the Trojans, and the FPI now has Oregon as a sizeable favorite at home in November.

Week 12 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 96.6%

Previous FPI Odds: 97.0%

Analysis

This is the only game on the slate where Oregon’s win probability actually went down after the weekend. Maybe it was ASU’s ability to score on USC that caused that, but for whatever reason, the Sun Devils gained a little bit of respect from the FPI.

Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 80.1%

Previous FPI Odds: 75.3%

Analysis

The Beavers got exposed a bit in their loss to Washington State over the weekend, and though they staged a big comeback at the end, it doesn’t hide the fact that they can be mediocre at times. I feel less worried about this game than I did a couple of weeks ago.

Season Outlook

FPI Score: 22.4

Previous: 21.1

FPI Rank: 7th

Previous: 8th

Projected Record: 10.7-1.9

Previous: 10.3-2.2

Pac-12 Title Odds: 37.3% (1st)

Previous: 27.6%

College Football Playoff Odds: 32.3% (6th)

Previous: 24.1%

National Championship Odds: 15.3% (6th)

Previous: 11.0%

Win Championship Odds: 6.8% (6th)

Previous: 4.9%

