ESPN FPI Update: Ducks take massive jump into top 4; now heavy favorites to win Pac-12

It’s hard to make a bigger statement in a single game than the Oregon Ducks did in Week 9. Going on the road into a tough environment, Dan Lanning and the No. 6 Ducks took the fight to the No. 18 Utah Utes, winning 35-6 in a game that was largely over by the time the second quarter started.

It was a masterclass on offense and a demolition on defense. While Bo Nix will get much of the shine as he continues to vault up the odds board for the Heisman Trophy, there is a ton of credit to go around to the rest of the team.

After the victory, the Ducks moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25, and now sit just one place behind the Washington Huskies, who handed them their only loss of the season.

While the AP poll has Oregon behind Washington, there are numerous other rankings around the nation that see the Ducks as the better team between the two. One of those rankings is ESPN’s Football Power Index, where the Ducks catapulted themselves into the top 4 teams in the nation with the big win, and are now considered the heavy favorites to win the Pac-12 Championship.

Every week, ESPN’s FPI updates the odds for every game remaining on the schedule, and gives a probability for season-long outlooks. Here’s how the view Oregon after Week 9:

Week 10 vs. California Golden Bears

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 93.0%

Previous FPI Odds: 91.9%

Analysis

The Golden Bears have been able to put up points against mediocre or bad defenses, demonstrated perfectly by their 50-49 loss to USC this weekend. I don’t think Oregon should have any trouble with Justin Wilcox and Cal, though, so long as they don’t look past the game completely.

Week 11 vs. USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 77.7%

Previous FPI Odds: 73.7%

Analysis

Once again, USC manages to win the day, if the goal is to put an abysmal defensive product on the field and have your coach routinely answer questions about his coaching staff and decision-making after the game. A 50-49 win over Cal, one of the worst teams in the Pac-12, surely was not something that the Trojans were aiming for, but a win is a win, I guess…

Week 12 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 95.0%

Previous FPI Odds: 95.1%

Analysis

I know that there are some Oregon fans out there who are starting to look at this game a little bit closer than they were previously. On paper, it’s not something that the Ducks should have any trouble with, but going down to the desert in late November with a potential championship-worthy season on the line causes many Ducks to feel uneasy. Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils have what is likely the best two-win team in the nation right now, and they’re looking scrappy.

Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 79.3%

Previous FPI Odds: 74.3%

Analysis

The Beavers dropped their second game of the season on Saturday to Arizona, and it was largely due to some coaching malpractice from Jonathan Smith, not kicking a field goal when he should have taken the points and going on to lose by 3. There must be something in the water in Oregon. The Beavers are still a really solid team, though, and capable of giving the Ducks a fight.

FPI Rankings

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

FPI Score: 23.3

Previous: 21.6

FPI Rank: 4th

Previous: 10th

Projected Record: 11.0-1.8

Previous: 10.4-2.2

Analysis

While ESPN’s FPI dropped Oregon down a couple of spots following their win over Washington State last week, they boosted them up six spots with the win over Utah. The Power Index clearly liked what it saw against the solid Utes team, and feels confident in their ability to win out this season.

Pac-12 Title Odds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Title Odds: 52.0% (1st)

Previous: 33.6% (2nd)

Analysis

Washington is still undefeated and has some room for error in their path to the Pac-12 title game, but with the way that they’ve looked over the past couple of weeks, it’s become pretty clear that no team is playing better than Oregon out west. The Ducks are now heavy favorites to win a rematch in the Pac-12 title game, which would likely get them into the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff Odds

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Odds: 27.6% (8th)

Previous: 13.5% (10th)

Analysis

The loss from No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday was big in terms of a potential Pac-12 berth into the CFP. The winner of the Pac-12 title game — so long as they only have one loss, at most — will almost undoubtedly get into the playoff, with the Big-12 now staring at a potential denied entry with no remaining undefeated teams.

National Championship Odds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship Odds: 12.8% (8th)

Previous: 13.5% (10th)

Win Championship Odds: 5.8% (8th)

Previous: 2.4% (10th)

