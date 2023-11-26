ESPN FPI Update: Ducks given 4th-best odds to make College Football Playoff

The stage is set, and we know exactly what needs to happen for the Oregon Ducks to keep their season alive.

A win on Friday over the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and it’s almost a certainty that Dan Lanning and the Ducks get into the College Football Playoff.

There is some chaos that could take place that threatens that, such as Alabama beating Georgia in the SEC Championship, or Florida State staying undefeated and beating Louisville in the ACC title game, but even with those results, there’s a good chance that the Ducks get the nod, based on where they are currently ranked in the polls.

The numbers from ESPN’s Football Power Index seem to support that. Here’s an updated look on how they view things going into conference championship week:

Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Washington Huskies

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 74.8%

Betting Odds: Ducks -8.5 (-320)

Analysis

This is the rematch that we have all been waiting for ever since that electric game on October 14th up in Seattle. These two teams know each other well and match up very well on the field. The Ducks have been playing their best football as of late, and are considered the favorites going into this game that will send the winner to the College Football Playoff.

FPI Rankings

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

FPI Score: 25.6

Previous: 24.9

FPI Rank: 3rd

Previous: 5th

Projected Record: 11.7-1.3

Previous: 11.4-1.4

Analysis

The Ducks have climbed 2 spots in the ESPN FPI rankings, where they only trail Ohio State and Michigan. I’m a bit dubious of this metric, though, since Ohio State is still rated as the No. 1 team in the nation despite losing to Michigan this past week.

Pac-12 Title Odds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 Title Odds: 74.4% (1st)

Previous: 59.7% (1st)

Analysis

The matchup has been set, and we know what is on the line. The Ducks are the favorite going into the Pac-12 title game, but we’ve seen what happened before when these two teams met on the field. It’s going to be an entertaining game, to say the least.

College Football Playoff Odds

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Odds: 53.4% (4th)

Previous: 51.0% (5th)

Analysis

With Ohio State suffering a loss, their chances to make it to the playoff dropped drastically, and they now need a lot of help to get in. Thus, Oregon moved up in the rankings, and it’s pretty clear that should they beat Washington, they get into the playoff.

National Championship Odds

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship Odds: 27.4% (5th)

Previous: 25.2% (5th)

Win Championship Odds: 13.9% (4th)

Previous: 11.9% (4th)

Analysis

The Ducks currently have the third-best betting odds to win the national championship, but ESPN sees them as the fourth most likely team to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.

