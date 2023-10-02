ESPN FPI Update: Ducks have 4th-best chance to win national championship in 2023

A week ago, we made note that the ESPN Football Power Index was starting to really like the Oregon Ducks, and be impressed by what they’d been able to do up to that point in the season.

Now, a week later, it appears that the FPI is really buying into what Dan Lanning has cooking in Eugene.

After an impressive 42-6 win over the Stanford Cardinal where the Ducks scored 42 unanswered points and completely dominated the final three quarters of the game, the Ducks have jumped up again in the Football Power Index. The Ducks are now distinct favorites to win each remaining game on their schedule, while also holding the best chances to win the Pac-12 Conference.

On top of that, ESPN gives Oregon the fourth-best odds in the nation to make it to the College Football Playoff, make it to the national championship game, and ultimately win the national championship.

Take a look at the latest FPI predictions following Week 4:

Week 7 at Washington Huskies

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 55.5%

Previous FPI Odds: 50.6%

Analysis

This is going to be the game of the year in the Pac-12 so far. The Ducks are currently favored to win on the road, but I see this being an incredibly tight game that anyone can win. A pair of great offenses going against each other, whoever’s defense steps up wins.

Week 8 vs. Washington State Cougars

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 91.0%

Previous FPI Odds: 89.2%

Analysis

The win probability that Oregon has in this game still seems far too high in my opinion. Washington State has proven to be a very good team this year with an offense that can put up some points. It will be a good test for Oregon’s defense and likely a close game.

Week 9 at Utah Utes

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 77.9%

Previous FPI Odds: 71.9%

Analysis

The third game in a very tough stretch of the schedule, I think that Oregon fans are starting to feel a bit more confident about this one against Utah. As we continue to wait for Cam Rising to get healthy enough to play, the Utes are struggling to put up points, although they do have one of the better defenses in the conference.

Week 10 vs. California Golden Bears

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 92.5%

Previous FPI Odds: 89.5%

Analysis

Cal was able to put up some points against Washington a couple of weeks ago, but they don’t do many things that really scare you. This should be one where the Ducks can take care of business as long as they aren’t looking ahead to Week 11.

Week 11 vs. USC Trojans

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 69.3%

Previous FPI Odds: 62.5%

Analysis

This is certainly a matchup where Oregon fans have gained some confidence as of late. With USC’s struggles defensively against both Arizona State and Colorado, it seems as if an offense as good as the Ducks have will be able to put up points at will against the Trojans. The key will be trying to slow down a Caleb Williams-led offense that is as good as any in the nation.

Week 12 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 96.6%

Previous FPI Odds: 96.6%

Analysis

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again — put this win probability at 99.9%, and let’s move it along.

Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Percent Chance to Win, per FPI: 81.2%

Previous FPI Odds: 80.1%

Analysis

The Beavers looked solid against Utah this past week, and they’ve shown that they can be a really solid team. This rivalry game is going to be heated, so you can throw a lot of the numbers out the window. I’m sure we will get a competitive and close game in what could be the last Civil War we see for a while.

Season Outlook

FPI Score: 23.8

Previous: 22.4

FPI Rank: 6th

Previous: 7th

Projected Record: 11.1-1.6

Previous: 10.7-1.9

Pac-12 Title Odds: 46.8% (1st)

Previous: 37.3% (1st)

College Football Playoff Odds: 40.0% (4th)

Previous: 32.3% (6th)

National Championship Odds: 19.9% (4th)

Previous: 15.3% (6th)

Win Championship Odds: 9.2% (4th)

Previous: 6.8% (6th)

