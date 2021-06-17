ESPN’s, former Cowboy Marcus Spears fishes for charity, dishes on Dak Prescott

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears and his team placed third in the Academy Sports + Outdoors’ 2021 Bassmaster Classic Celebrity Fishing Tournament on Lake Lewisville June 9.

Spears earned $1,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana, and says he is humbled to have the opportunity to give back to an organization that helped him and his family growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“They were doing the most work in the area that I grew up in,” Spears said. “They were there. They were visible. I was able to go see them and see what they were doing. I attach myself to them, and they’re still doing great work.”

Although Spears had “home-lake advantage” fishing on a body of water he enjoyed while playing for Dallas from 2005-12, Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders finished first and country duo Maddie & Tae placed second.

“Deion Sanders’ team won, but I think it was fixed,” Spears joked.

The ESPN commentator, who regularly appears on First Take and Get Up, also took time to talk about the Cowboys and where they are headed in 2021 given their hiring of Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.

“I expect them to be better,” said Spears. “Going from 32 to the high twenties with that offense and where I expect them to be, you’re a competitive team in this league. I’m not picking them to win the Super Bowl. I don’t think they’re that good, but I definitely think they’re the best team in this division based on coaching changes that were made, based on coming off a non-COVID season, based on playing with five offensive linemen that had never started a game in the NFL.”

The most optimistic part of the Cowboys’ 2021 outlook revolves around the signing of quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal and his on-pace recovery from a broken ankle sustained on Oct. 11, 2020.

Said Spears: “Look, Dallas is fortunate to have Dak. Dak lost his momma. Like, that’s the worst. So, the dude is built to last. He’s built to be a leader, a strong dude. These type of things would affect a normal person a little bit more. I firmly believe that. I’m a fan of a lot of guys in this league, but Dak is up there for me. Obviously the loss of his brother and being able to handle that, being transparent about what he was going through mentally. Man, Dallas is in good hands, man. I was on TV every damn day saying ‘pay the man’ because it was more than just being a good quarterback. It was about this dude has shown you not only that he’s a good quarterback, the team, the way the team responded when he tore his ankle up told you that he was the unquestioned leader on that football team. And then you saw how abysmal it was when he wasn’t out there.”

Story continues

Cowboys fans are hopeful that the abysmal times are behind them, and Dallas can at least meet, if not surpass, Spears’ expectations of an NFC East title in 2021.

List

Cowboys News: Gallimore's goal, Landry's lodge, Romo's reps

Neville Gallimore Cowboys

Related

Turning the page may be simple as not turning it over for Cowboys

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.