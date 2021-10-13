ESPN’s Football Power Index still likes the 4-2 Gators

Florida’s loss to Kentucky two weeks ago was a hard one to swallow. It likely ended any chance at winning the SEC for Florida, let alone making its first College Football Playoff appearance.

But with that being said, this is still a very competitive football team, and it’s one that the analytics seem to like. Florida ranks fourth in the SP+ rankings, and in the latest update to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Gators rank No. 6.

UF ranks just above three other two-loss teams in Clemson, Texas and Iowa State, and it’s just behind a pair of undefeated teams Oklahoma and Michigan.

Still, Florida’s projected record stands at just 8.5-3.5, and FPI only gives the Gators an 8.8% chance to win out. That’s likely because in two weeks, they draw the No. 1 team in FPI in the Georgia Bulldogs.

That game and this week’s road matchup at LSU, who ranks No. 38 in FPI, present the two toughest remaining games on Florida’s schedule.