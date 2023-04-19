ESPN Football Power Index projects Big 12 for 2023 season

As spring ball winds down, we turn our attention to the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 spring game before football goes on hiatus until summer workouts and fall camp.

The Sooners are hoping to erase the memory of their 6-7 2022 season with a bounce-back year in their final season in the Big 12. To return to title contention after being one of the worst teams in the conference will take big improvements on the defensive side of the ball and more efficiency in clutch situations on offense.

In the latest Football Power Index update over at ESPN, the projections believe the Sooners will have that bounce-back season and be in Big 12 title contention.

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete. – ESPN.

Here are the latest win-loss projections and how the Big 12 teams stack up in the latest ESPN Football Power Index for 2023.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 21.9

ESPN FPI National Rank: 5

Projected Win-Loss: 10.1-2.6

Chance to Win the Big 12: 54.4%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 34.2%

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Oklahoma Sooners

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) scores a touchdown past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (0) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

ESPN Football Power Index: 16.9

ESPN FPI National Rank: 11

Projected Win-Loss: 9.7-2.8

Chance to Win the Big 12: 24.5%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 10.7%

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) breaks free on a 62-yard kick-off return against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 13

ESPN FPI National Rank: 17

Projected Win-Loss: 8.1-4.1

Chance to Win the Big 12: 5.7%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 1.2%

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Asani Redwood (92) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 10.8

ESPN FPI National Rank: 22

Projected Win-Loss: 7.5-4.6

Chance to Win the Big 12: 3.8%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.5%

Baylor Bears

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 10.7

ESPN FPI National Rank: 23

Projected Win-Loss: 7.4-4.7

Chance to Win the Big 12: 3.2%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.2%

UCF Knights

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) and UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrate a touchdown run by Bowser in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN Football Power Index: 10

ESPN FPI National Rank: 26

Projected Win-Loss: 7.7-4.4

Chance to Win the Big 12: 2.5%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.2%

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler (19) celebrates with running back Deuce Vaughn (22) and tight end Ben Sinnott (34) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 9.8

ESPN FPI National Rank: 27

Projected Win-Loss: 7.4-4.7

Chance to Win the Big 12: 2.9%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.1%

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) is brought down by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 6.9

ESPN FPI National Rank: 38

Projected Win-Loss: 7.5-4.6

Chance to Win the Big 12: 2.%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Eli Sanders (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 5.6

ESPN FPI National Rank: 43

Projected Win-Loss: 5.8-6.2

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.3%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) celebrates after their victory over the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 4.9

ESPN FPI National Rank: 48

Projected Win-Loss: 6.3-5.7

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.6%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Houston Cougars

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 2.5

ESPN FPI National Rank: 54

Projected Win-Loss: 5.2-6.8

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.1%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) gestures after an Oklahoma State incompletion late in the fourth quarter of a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 1.4

ESPN FPI National Rank: 57

Projected Win-Loss: 4.3-7.7

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: 1

ESPN FPI National Rank: 60

Projected Win-Loss: 4.9-7.1

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Football Power Index: -1.2

ESPN FPI National Rank: 68

Projected Win-Loss: 4.1-7.9

Chance to Win the Big 12: 0.0%

Chance to make College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire