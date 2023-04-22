ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts the 2023 winners of each SEC Division

The summer season drawing near means warmer weather and planned vacations are on the horizon, but it also brings one dreadful fact: we’re still months away from meaningful college football! Until we finally see Texas A&M back on the gridiron come September, parsing through way-too-early predictions and power indexes will have to suffice.

Speaking of early predictions, ESPN unveiled its first edition of the 2023 Football Power Index (FPI) Rankings, with the Aggies clocking in at No. 7 in the SEC and in the Top 30 overall. For the latter, the Maroon and White are joined by eight other SEC teams including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

The Aggies endured an underwhelming 2022 campaign in which they finished 5-7 (2-6 SEC). But last year could prove to be a “baptism by fire” as A&M welcomes back a roster with ample experience in their pocket, headlined by the likes of Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart, Shemar Turner, and Shemar Stewart.

But when it comes to their FPI calculations, did the worldwide leader in sports place more weight on the trials of the past or the upside of the future? After ESPN predicted each game on Texas A&M’s schedule, they went a step further in forecasting the future of the division.

Here is a look at ESPN’s 2023 SEC Division Winner predictions, according to their FPI. The list begins with the seven teams in the West Division, followed by the seven schools in the East Division.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 84.9%

LSU Tigers

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly checks the replay screen during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 20.4%

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 2.3%

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 2.0%

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 0.5%

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 0.4%

Auburn Tigers

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Marquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI West Division win percentage: 0.2%

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 89.5%

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.Kns Ut Spring Fball 10

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kns Ut Spring Fball 10

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 5.4%

Florida Gators

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 3.0%

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 024 Jpg

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 024 Jpg

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 1.3%

Missouri Tigers

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 0.5%

South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates with running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 0.3%

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji (0) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) in the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021.Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

ESPN’s FPI East Division win percentage: 0.0%

