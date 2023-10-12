ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts the winner of LSU’s Week 7 game vs. Auburn

LSU is going from playing against one team of Tigers to another team of Tigers. They played Missouri last week, and it will take on the Auburn Tigers this week.

Auburn enters the game with a new head coach as Hugh Freeze has taken over on the plains after Auburn let Bryan Harsin go. Auburn is 3-2 on the season and something will have to give on Saturday as LSU has one of the worst pass defenses in the NCAA and Auburn has one of the worst passing offenses in the NCAA. One of those will come out on top.

On the other hand, Auburn has a solid defense but they will be facing one of the most prolific offenses in the country with Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. ESPN’s Football Power Index has LSU as a 76% favorite to come out on top in Death Valley.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire