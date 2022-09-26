ESPN Football Power Index gives Alabama a 93% chance to win on Saturday

After suffering a crushing loss to No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to return home this Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks hope to shake off the loss to Texas A&M by knocking off a tough Alabama team that currently holds a 14-game winning streak over Arkansas.

Do they have the chance to pull the upset? Absolutely. Head coach Sam Pittman believes that his team can get the job done due to how solid his players are.

“I think we’ll bounce back. I really do. I love our kids. They’re tough and resilient. I know Alabama has a really good team. (Reynolds Razorback Stadium) will be sold out and rocking in there,” Pittman said during his postgame press conference on Saturday. “A lot of people spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play and we’ll be ready to play. They’re hurting right now but they’ll be fine.”

However, the latest ESPN Football Power Index still heavily favors Alabama in this matchup, giving them a 93% chance to win on Saturday. The percentage is up from the 88% chance that Alabama had during the preseason.

Heading into the week, Alabama checks in at No. 1 in the FPI, while Arkansas has dropped four spots to No. 42.

Arkansas hosts Alabama on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell on the call.

