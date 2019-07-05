ESPN Football Analyst And Super Bowl Winner Tedy Bruschi Recovering From Stroke

Click here to read the full article.

ESPN said Friday that former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, the three-time Super Bowl champion and now an ESPN analyst, suffered a stroke Thursday. His family said in a statement that he is recovering.

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well,” said the family statement provided to ESPN. “Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Bruschi, a 13-year pro who made two Pro Bowls, previously suffered a stroke in 2005 at age 31; he returned to play that season eight months later. He and his family later launched Tedy’s Team, a running club that raises money for the American Stroke Association. He has run the Boston Marathon three times, including this year’s.

Bruschi, 46, joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in August 2009, one week after announcing his retirement. He regularly appears on NFL Live, SportsCenter and ESPN Radio, and contributes to the network’s Super Bowl and NFL Draft coverage.

“Tedy has the complete support of ESPN and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the network said Friday.

