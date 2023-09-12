ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to broadcast live from Boulder ahead of Colorado-CSU

Star power continues to migrate to Boulder as Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host ESPN’s “First Take” this Friday morning ahead of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which will be live from campus on Saturday ahead of Colorado’s 8 p.m. MT game against Colorado State.

The announcement was made on Monday’s edition of the show. “First Take” is one of the biggest shows on ESPN and features two of the biggest names in sports media, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

Coach Prime will likely also make an appearance on the show, which is certain to bring a little extra entertainment to the already impressive panel.

“Fist Take” airs on weekdays from 8-10 a.m. MT.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire