ESPN Films greenlights Stuart Scott 30 for 30

Creating an impact in the sports world without playing it isn’t an easy task, but a few have succeeded in doing so by the use of their voice.

One person who left an everlasting impact, changing the way people viewed and heard sports, was the late Stuart Scott. The Tar Heel legend, known for catchphrases like “as cool as the other side of the pillow” and “BOO-YAH!” added swagger to sports talk, forever changing how highlights are delivered.

Scott was an inspiration to many, as he laid the foundation for the style many followed. We will now get a chance to relive some of Scott’s memorable moments with a behind-scenes feel with ESPN films green lighting a 30 for 30 on Scott.

The reason many of us do TV is because of Stuart Scott. ABSOLUTE LEGEND. https://t.co/LDFArJA5UY — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 15, 2024

The documentary will be centered around Scott’s life and how he changed the look of a sports broadcaster. In the ESPN film press release film director Andre Gaines talks about the opportunity to present Scott’s life to the broader audience.

“He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing. The opportunity I’ve had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I’ve already experienced in making this film.”

It will be awesome to see the trailblazing Tar Heel life remembered in such a unique way. 30 for 30 has done a great job telling stories, and the same should be expected in this one. There’s no timetable yet for when we can expect it, all we know is that it’s on the horizon.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire