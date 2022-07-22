ESPN’s Field Yates says Bills’ Josh Allen is NFL’s best QB (video)

ESPN has given NFL fans some unique perspective with their position-by-position player rankings.

While some are done subjectively, the former world-wide leader gets insight from 50 players and front office members around the league to get their thoughts.

That doesn’t mean everyone agrees with them. Heck, someone from ESPN doesn’t.

NFL insider Field Yates saw that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the third-best QB in the NFL. He says that is not accurate.

Rather, he sees Allen as the best in the business. Yates went as far as predicting Allen as the 2022 MVP.

Check out the clip below of Yates on Allen:

