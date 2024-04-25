ESPN’s Field Yates projects Cooper DeJean to NFC West squad in final mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us tonight from Detroit.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will likely see their 14th player drafted in the first round under Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

After a terrific career in the black and gold, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is projected as a likely first-round NFL draft pick tonight.

ESPN’s Field Yates is among the analysts that foresee DeJean getting draft in tonight’s first round.

In his draft day mock draft, Yates projects DeJean to land with the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 27 overall pick.

Given all of the Cardinals’ draft capital (11 total picks), there is an expectation that they will be busy working the phones on trade-up opportunities. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they attempt to trade up for DeJean. But in this mock, they land DeJean at No. 27 without going anywhere. Arizona could immediately tap into his positional versatility that allows him to play corner or safety. I’d keep him at corner, but the flexibility boosts his value — which is already pretty high after seven interceptions over the past two seasons. – Yates, ESPN.

After three seasons in Iowa City, DeJean opted to enter his name into the 2024 NFL Draft.

DeJean appeared in 30 games and started 23 while in Iowa City. The 6-foot, 203 pound defensive back racked up 120 tackles, 20 pass breakups, seven interceptions and five tackles for loss during his Iowa career.

DeJean also returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns during the 2022 season. The Odebolt, Iowa, product had a 70-yard punt return touchdown in Iowa’s win over Michigan State this past season.

The electrifying, do-it-all defensive back is sure to make some franchise very, very happy on Thursday night.

