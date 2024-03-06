ESPN’s Field Yates: Potential Bills draft target Keon Coleman is ‘star prospect’ (video)

One 2024 NFL draft prospect that has had connections to the Buffalo Bills prior to the event is Keon Coleman.

The wide receiver from Florida State has been a popular player mocked to Buffalo prior to April’s draft. The Athletic thought he fits the Bills, so does ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Yates joined the team’s radio show, One Bills Live, and explained why he sees a Bills-Coleman connection.

His breakdown can be found in the clip below:

Florida State WR Keon Coleman has been a popular pick for the #Bills in the 1st round. ESPN's @FieldYates shares his thoughts on him and his on field testing this week🔊⬇️@Ticketmaster #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gYeJ9URn0x — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) March 1, 2024

